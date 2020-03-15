Jessica’s cashew chicken lettuce cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes food is extra fun because of how you eat it. This easy and light recipe uses lettuce as a wrap, and that prompted Jessica to tell her son Levi to "eat it like a taco."

The verdict? "Good."

Levi said it tasted like Caesar salad, which wasn't exactly the flavor Jessica was going for, but it'll do.

Cashew chicken lettuce cups

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 green onions, chopped

1 pound ground dark meat chicken

½ cup cashews

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili sauce

2 tablespoons chicken stock

Squeeze of lime

head of butter lettuce, separated gently into leaves

sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions:

Cook green onion in sesame oil over medium heat. Add ground chicken and cook until browned, salting the meat lightly as it cooks. In a separate pan over medium heat, toast the cashews until browned. Add ginger and garlic to the chicken mixture. Add soy sauce, chili sauce, chicken stock and squeeze of lime. Cook until most liquid has evaporated. Assemble lettuce cup with chicken mixture. Top with a squeeze of lime, sesame seeds and cashews.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video