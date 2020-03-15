Jessica’s cashew chicken lettuce cups

Sometimes food is extra fun because of how you eat it. This easy and light recipe uses lettuce as a wrap, and that prompted Jessica to tell her son Levi to "eat it like a taco."
The verdict? "Good."
Levi said it tasted like Caesar salad, which wasn't exactly the flavor Jessica was going for, but it'll do.
Cashew chicken lettuce cups
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 pound ground dark meat chicken
- ½ cup cashews
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons chicken stock
- Squeeze of lime
- head of butter lettuce, separated gently into leaves
- sesame seeds for garnish
Instructions:
- Cook green onion in sesame oil over medium heat.
- Add ground chicken and cook until browned, salting the meat lightly as it cooks.
- In a separate pan over medium heat, toast the cashews until browned.
- Add ginger and garlic to the chicken mixture.
- Add soy sauce, chili sauce, chicken stock and squeeze of lime. Cook until most liquid has evaporated.
- Assemble lettuce cup with chicken mixture. Top with a squeeze of lime, sesame seeds and cashews.