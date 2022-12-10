Jessica’s cheesy garlic pull-apart bread is a delicious treat to make when you have people over doing the holidays.
She shaped it like a wreath, so it’s fun to make with the kids or guests.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 137.
Cheesy, Garlic Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients
- Store-bought pizza dough
- Bocconcini – Fresh mozzarella balls (the small ones)
- ¾ stick of butter
- A few tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic
- Salt
- Oregano
- Red pepper flakes
- Fresh parmesan cheese
- Rosemary
- Marinara sauce
Instructions
- Create a rope with your pizza dough.
- On a floured surface, cut the rope into 2-inch pieces (give or take).
- Roll the pieces into balls.
- Stuff the dough balls with bocconcini.
- In a small, pot melt butter, add olive oil, salt, oregano, garlic and red pepper flakes.
- On a parchment-lined cookie sheet, create the shape of a wreath with your balls of dough.
- Brush the dough with the butter mixture.
- Place the dough in the oven at 450 degrees for about 15 to 30 minutes, until the bread is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and brush with more butter mixture.
- Sprinkle with fresh parmesan cheese and garnish with rosemary.
- Serve with marinara sauce.
- Happy Holidays!