Jessica’s cheesy garlic pull-apart bread is a delicious treat to make when you have people over doing the holidays.

She shaped it like a wreath, so it’s fun to make with the kids or guests.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 137.

Cheesy, Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients

Store-bought pizza dough

Bocconcini – Fresh mozzarella balls (the small ones)

¾ stick of butter

A few tablespoons of olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

Salt

Oregano

Red pepper flakes

Fresh parmesan cheese

Rosemary

Marinara sauce

Instructions

Create a rope with your pizza dough. On a floured surface, cut the rope into 2-inch pieces (give or take). Roll the pieces into balls. Stuff the dough balls with bocconcini. In a small, pot melt butter, add olive oil, salt, oregano, garlic and red pepper flakes. On a parchment-lined cookie sheet, create the shape of a wreath with your balls of dough. Brush the dough with the butter mixture. Place the dough in the oven at 450 degrees for about 15 to 30 minutes, until the bread is golden brown. Remove from the oven and brush with more butter mixture. Sprinkle with fresh parmesan cheese and garnish with rosemary. Serve with marinara sauce. Happy Holidays!