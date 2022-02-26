Jessica’s chicken and dumplings soup only requires one pot

Jessica recently tried her hand at a chicken and dumplings soup.

This meal is creamy and velvety and only requires one pot!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 125.

Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients

For soup:

2 tablespoons of butter

3 carrots, chopped in bite-sized pieces

4 stalks of celery, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

Bay leaf

1/3 cup of flour

1 1/2 boxes of chicken broth

1 cup chardonnay or another white wine

2 to 3 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup frozen peas

Splash of heavy whipping cream

For dumplings:

3 cups of cake flour

2 tablespoons of melted butter

3/4 cups of milk

2 teaspoons of baking powder

Salt

Garlic powder

4 tablespoons of green herbs, chopped (parsley, dill, chives)

Instructions

Add butter, carrots, celery and onion to a Dutch oven pot and cook until the veggies are soft. Add salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and bay leaf. Add flour and allow to cook for a few minutes. Add chicken broth, wine, more salt and pepper, bring to a slow boil and let simmer for 20 minutes. While the broth is cooking, make the dumpling batter: Add cake flour, butter, milk, baking powder, salt, garlic powder and herbs and mix together to combine. Don’t overmix Add rotisserie chicken and frozen peas to the broth. Remove the bay leaf. Add a splash of heavy whipping cream. Add the dumpling dough to a teaspoon and drop it in the broth. Add as many teaspoons of dough as you’d like. Put the lid on the Dutch oven and simmer for 15 more minutes. Garnish your bowl of chicken and dumplings with more herbs. Enjoy!