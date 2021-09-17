Jessica’s chicken parmesan sub is just what you need this football season

Football is back and Jessica loves to have something hearty and delicious to eat while enjoying a good game on TV.

Her recipe for a chicken parmesan sub is perfect for just that, or anything else you might be enjoying on TV this fall.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 108.

Chicken Parm Sub

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise

Panko bread crumbs

2 to 3 eggs, whisked

Flour

Garlic powder

Oregano

Hoagie rolls

Softened butter

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Slices of fresh mozzarella

Instructions

Create a dredging station with flour, Panko bread crumbs and eggs. Season each with salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Pound chicken breasts to make them as thin as possible without breaking apart. Dip each chicken breast in flour, then egg then breadcrumbs. Shallow fry the chicken breasts in a pan until they are golden brown on each side. Place the chicken on baking sheet with a wire rack in an oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until they’re cooked through. Spread the softened butter and garlic powder on both sides of a hoagie roll. Put the rolls under broiler until they’re toasted. Add the chicken, slices of fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce on the hoagie and place it under broiler until the cheese is melted. Top your sub with fresh basil. Enjoy!