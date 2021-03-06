Jessica’s chicken sheet-pan dinner recipe features a star ingredient

Jessica admits that sometimes she gets bored with chicken, so she decided to kick it up a notch with a chili pepper paste and to roast her dish on a sheet pan.

Harissa is a North African spice used in Mediterranean dishes and packs this dish with flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 95.

Chicken Sheet-Pan Dinner Starring Harissa (this recipe requires some preparation)

Ingredients

Skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks

1 tablespoon of harissa

1 lemon, 1/2 squeezed and 1/2 cut into slices

1 orange, 1/2 squeezed and 1/2 cut into slices

Olive oil

1 can of chickpeas, drained and dried with paper towel

1/2 to 1 red onion, cut into wedges

Green Castellano pitted olives

Orange zest

Lemon zest

Cherry tomatoes

Chopped parsley

Instructions

Season your chicken with salt and pepper, then marinate it with harissa, 1/2 a squeeze of lemon, 1/2 a squeeze of orange and olive oil. Leave it marinating for at least a few hours or up to 24 hours. Put the chicken on a sheet pan with chickpeas, red onions, green olives, orange zest, lemon zest, sliced oranges, sliced lemons and drizzle everything with olive oil. Put in the oven on 425 degrees until the chicken is browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes. Take the sheet pan out of oven and add the cherry tomatoes. Put it back in oven for another 10 to 15 minutes. Top the chicken with chopped parsley. Enjoy!