Jessica’s chicken sheet-pan dinner recipe features a star ingredient

Jessica admits that sometimes she gets bored with chicken, so she decided to kick it up a notch with a chili pepper paste and to roast her dish on a sheet pan.
Harissa is a North African spice used in Mediterranean dishes and packs this dish with flavor.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 95.
Chicken Sheet-Pan Dinner Starring Harissa (this recipe requires some preparation)
Ingredients
- Skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks
- 1 tablespoon of harissa
- 1 lemon, 1/2 squeezed and 1/2 cut into slices
- 1 orange, 1/2 squeezed and 1/2 cut into slices
- Olive oil
- 1 can of chickpeas, drained and dried with paper towel
- 1/2 to 1 red onion, cut into wedges
- Green Castellano pitted olives
- Orange zest
- Lemon zest
- Cherry tomatoes
- Chopped parsley
Instructions
- Season your chicken with salt and pepper, then marinate it with harissa, 1/2 a squeeze of lemon, 1/2 a squeeze of orange and olive oil. Leave it marinating for at least a few hours or up to 24 hours.
- Put the chicken on a sheet pan with chickpeas, red onions, green olives, orange zest, lemon zest, sliced oranges, sliced lemons and drizzle everything with olive oil.
- Put in the oven on 425 degrees until the chicken is browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes.
- Take the sheet pan out of oven and add the cherry tomatoes. Put it back in oven for another 10 to 15 minutes.
- Top the chicken with chopped parsley.
- Enjoy!