Jessica’s chicken veggie meatballs are a great way to sneak in some greens

Sometimes it’s hard to get kids to eat their veggies.

So Jessica had to get creative to sneak in some greens in some of Levi’s favorite dishes. Since he loves meatballs, she came up with a chicken recipe that also incorporates veggies.

Her final product is Levi approved!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 93.

Jessica’s chicken veggie meatballs

Ingredients

1 pound of white meat ground chicken

1 zucchini, shredded

1 cup of spinach, chopped

1/4 onion, chopped

2 tablespoon of ground coriander

2 tablespoon of cumin

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

2 cloves of garlic, grated

Fat pinch of salt

1 to 2 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1 egg

2 tablespoon of fresh mint, chopped

1/2 cup to a cup of Panko bread crumbs

For dipping sauce:

2 heaping tablespoons of labneh or sour cream

2 tablespoons of fresh dill and mint chopped

1/2 lemon, squeezed

Salt

1 garlic clove grated

Instructions

Add zucchini, spinach, onion, coriander, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic, salt, sesame seeds, egg, mint and bread crumbs in bowl. Mix the meatball mixture together using a fork. Using a spoon, make the meatballs. Cook the meatballs in a pan with olive oil until they’re browned on all sides. Place on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 300 degrees until they’re cooked through. Add labne, dill, mint, lemon and salt and mix together for a dipping sauce. Serve the meatballs with the dipping sauce. Enjoy!