Jessica’s Christmas salad is crunchy, refreshing and easy to make

Jessica thought it would be nice to make a festive salad for Christmas.
This dish makes for the perfect side for her white lasagna recipe.
It’s crunchy, refreshing and is packed with different flavors.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 121.
Christmas Salad
Ingredients
- Arugula
- Pomegranate seeds
- Endive
- Parmesan cheese
- Fennel bulb
- 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard
- Drizzle of honey
- 1/4 cup of white wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add arugula, a few tablespoons of pomegranate seeds, endive, fennel and parmesan cheese.
- Whisk together dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Toss the salad with dressing.
- Enjoy!