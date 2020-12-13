Jessica’s cranberry brie pull-apart bread has all the flavors you want during the holidays

Jessica’s cranberry brie pull-apart bread is a great appetizer to serve during the holidays.

It’s quick and easy, but festive, and is a great alternative to a cheese platter.

It hits all the marks with the colors and flavors of Christmas.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 88.

Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients

1 large boule

Brie cheese

1/4 stick of melted butter

1 can of cranberry sauce

2 teaspoons of fresh rosemary, chopped

Instructions

Take a serrated knife and make a criss-cross pattern into the bread, cutting horizontally and vertically to make about 1-inch cubes. Don’t slice all the way through the bread. Use about 3/4 of the can of cranberry sauce to add the sauce into the slits of bread. Cut the brie into very small pieces and tuck those pieces into the slits of the bread as well. Melt the butter, add the chopped rosemary and stir. Take a pastry brush and brush the boule with the butter mixture Place the boule on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is toasty. Enjoy!