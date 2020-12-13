Jessica’s cranberry brie pull-apart bread has all the flavors you want during the holidays

Jessica’s cranberry brie pull-apart bread is a great appetizer to serve during the holidays.
It’s quick and easy, but festive, and is a great alternative to a cheese platter.
It hits all the marks with the colors and flavors of Christmas.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 88.
Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients
- 1 large boule
- Brie cheese
- 1/4 stick of melted butter
- 1 can of cranberry sauce
- 2 teaspoons of fresh rosemary, chopped
Instructions
- Take a serrated knife and make a criss-cross pattern into the bread, cutting horizontally and vertically to make about 1-inch cubes. Don’t slice all the way through the bread.
- Use about 3/4 of the can of cranberry sauce to add the sauce into the slits of bread.
- Cut the brie into very small pieces and tuck those pieces into the slits of the bread as well.
- Melt the butter, add the chopped rosemary and stir. Take a pastry brush and brush the boule with the butter mixture
- Place the boule on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is toasty.
- Enjoy!