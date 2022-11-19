Jessica loves anything creamy and cheesy.
While corn wasn’t a staple on her Thanksgiving table growing up, she thought she’d whip up a creamed corn soufflé this year.
Jessica added ham to her dish, but you can also make a vegetarian version.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 134.
Creamed corn souffle
Ingredients
- 5 ears of fresh corn
- 2 to 3 shallots, chopped
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 1 can of creamed corn
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 6 slices of deli black forest ham, cut up
- ¼ cup or more grated shredded parmesan cheese
- 2/3 cup of milk
- 2/3 cup of heavy whipping cream
Instructions
- Cut corn off the cob and into a bowl.
- Sauté 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter with shallots into a Dutch oven until they are soft.
- Add the fresh corn and 1 more tablespoon of butter and let it cook.
- Add can of creamed corn, heavy cream and milk until it bubbles.
- Grease a baking dish with butter.
- Beat eggs into a bowl.
- Add some of the corn mixture into the bowl with eggs to temper the eggs.
- Add the eggs into the corn mixture and turn off the heat.
- Add parmesan cheese and ham and stir.
- Pour the corn mixture into the baking dish.
- Add boiling water to a bigger baking dish.
- Place the baking dish with corn onto the baking dish with boiling water.
- Cook for 40 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Enjoy!