Jessica loves anything creamy and cheesy.

While corn wasn’t a staple on her Thanksgiving table growing up, she thought she’d whip up a creamed corn soufflé this year.

Jessica added ham to her dish, but you can also make a vegetarian version.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 134.

Creamed corn souffle

Ingredients

5 ears of fresh corn

2 to 3 shallots, chopped

3 tablespoons of butter

1 can of creamed corn

3 eggs, beaten

6 slices of deli black forest ham, cut up

¼ cup or more grated shredded parmesan cheese

2/3 cup of milk

2/3 cup of heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Cut corn off the cob and into a bowl. Sauté 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter with shallots into a Dutch oven until they are soft. Add the fresh corn and 1 more tablespoon of butter and let it cook. Add can of creamed corn, heavy cream and milk until it bubbles. Grease a baking dish with butter. Beat eggs into a bowl. Add some of the corn mixture into the bowl with eggs to temper the eggs. Add the eggs into the corn mixture and turn off the heat. Add parmesan cheese and ham and stir. Pour the corn mixture into the baking dish. Add boiling water to a bigger baking dish. Place the baking dish with corn onto the baking dish with boiling water. Cook for 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Enjoy!