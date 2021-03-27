Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is perfect to share on a weekend

Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is the perfect dish to share with loved ones on a weekend.

If you’re a fan of creamed spinach like Jessica is, you’ll love this dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 97.

Creamed Spinach with Eggs on Toast

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 chopped shallot
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1 to 1 1/2 cups of milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 to 8 ounces of spinach
  • 1/4 cup of vegetable stock
  • Thick slices of sourdough bread or any other white bread
  • 6 eggs
  • Olive oil
  • Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Cook the chopped shallot with butter until it is translucent.
  2. Add in garlic and flour and mix together with a wooden spoon.
  3. Whisk in milk, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Keep whisking until the sauce thickens.
  4. Add a heavy pinch of salt and pepper.
  5. Add 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese and keep whisking.
  6. Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, until it wilts.
  7. Add vegetable stock.
  8. Broil a few slices of sourdough drizzled with olive oil.
  9. Make six little wells, one at a time, and crack the six eggs into the six different wells.
  10. Sprinkle salt on each of the six eggs and cover the pan with a lid.
  11. Let the eggs cook until they’re done to your liking.
  12. Optional: Sprinkle the eggs with parmesan cheese and you can put the pan in the broiler for about 60 seconds if you want the cook the eggs a little more.
  13. Enjoy!

