Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is perfect to share on a weekend

Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is the perfect dish to share with loved ones on a weekend.
If you’re a fan of creamed spinach like Jessica is, you’ll love this dish.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 97.
Creamed Spinach with Eggs on Toast
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 chopped shallot
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups of milk
- 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Salt
- Pepper
- 6 to 8 ounces of spinach
- 1/4 cup of vegetable stock
- Thick slices of sourdough bread or any other white bread
- 6 eggs
- Olive oil
- Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Cook the chopped shallot with butter until it is translucent.
- Add in garlic and flour and mix together with a wooden spoon.
- Whisk in milk, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Keep whisking until the sauce thickens.
- Add a heavy pinch of salt and pepper.
- Add 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese and keep whisking.
- Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, until it wilts.
- Add vegetable stock.
- Broil a few slices of sourdough drizzled with olive oil.
- Make six little wells, one at a time, and crack the six eggs into the six different wells.
- Sprinkle salt on each of the six eggs and cover the pan with a lid.
- Let the eggs cook until they’re done to your liking.
- Optional: Sprinkle the eggs with parmesan cheese and you can put the pan in the broiler for about 60 seconds if you want the cook the eggs a little more.
- Enjoy!