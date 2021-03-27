Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is perfect to share on a weekend

Jessica’s creamed spinach with eggs on toast is the perfect dish to share with loved ones on a weekend.

If you’re a fan of creamed spinach like Jessica is, you’ll love this dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 97.

Creamed Spinach with Eggs on Toast

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1/2 chopped shallot

1 clove garlic, grated

1/3 cup flour

1 to 1 1/2 cups of milk

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salt

Pepper

6 to 8 ounces of spinach

1/4 cup of vegetable stock

Thick slices of sourdough bread or any other white bread

6 eggs

Olive oil

Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Cook the chopped shallot with butter until it is translucent. Add in garlic and flour and mix together with a wooden spoon. Whisk in milk, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Keep whisking until the sauce thickens. Add a heavy pinch of salt and pepper. Add 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese and keep whisking. Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, until it wilts. Add vegetable stock. Broil a few slices of sourdough drizzled with olive oil. Make six little wells, one at a time, and crack the six eggs into the six different wells. Sprinkle salt on each of the six eggs and cover the pan with a lid. Let the eggs cook until they’re done to your liking. Optional: Sprinkle the eggs with parmesan cheese and you can put the pan in the broiler for about 60 seconds if you want the cook the eggs a little more. Enjoy!