Jessica’s creamy polenta with shiitake mushrooms ‘hits the spot’

Jessica was looking to make a quick dinner recently. And since she’s been eating lots of veggie-forward meals, she thought she’d make a hearty polenta dish with mushrooms.

“That just hits the spot,” Jessica said about her delicious creation.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 125.

Creamy Polenta with Shiitake Mushrooms

For mushroom topping

12 ounces of shiitake mushrooms, cut into big slices

Leeks, chopped

2 tablespoons of butter

2 cloves, grated

1 to 2 sprigs of thyme

1/4 cup of chicken stock

1 heaping tablespoon of mascarpone cheese

Parmesan cheese

For polenta

Polenta

3 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

1 heaping tablespoon of mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

Clean the mushrooms by wiping them with a paper towel. Take the stems off before you slice them. Take the tops off the leeks and clean them before chopping. Add 1 tablespoon of butter, olive oil and leeks to a pan and cook until leeks are browned and caramelized. Add more butter, mushrooms, garlic, thyme and cook for a few minutes. Add chicken stock and mascarpone cheese. Cook the polenta according to package, but use vegetable or chicken stock instead of water. Add mascarpone cheese, thyme and butter to the polenta once it is fully cooked. Add the polenta into a bowl and serve with mushrooms on top. Garnish with thyme and parmesan cheese. Enjoy!