It’s pumpkin season! Which means you’re likely looking for ways to add pumpkin to your dishes.

Jessica’s got you covered.

She thought the best way to incorporate some pumpkin puree is in a pasta!

Her creamy pumpkin carbonara has a nice, crunchy twist.

It has all the notes you want to hit during this time of year. “It’s cozy comfort food,” Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 155.

Creamy Pumpkin Carbonara Pasta

Ingredients

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 can of pumpkin puree

Pinch of nutmeg

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 finely chopped shallot

Strips of bacon

Pumpkin seeds

Sage leaves

Spaghetti

Instructions

In a bowl, mix together the egg, egg yolk, parmesan cheese, pumpkin puree, nutmeg, cracked pepper and a pinch of salt. Boil a pot of water with lots of salt for the pasta. Cook the pasta according to the package and remove it 1 to 2 minutes before. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a pan. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a pan and crisp up the sage leaves. Remove the sage from the pan and onto a paper towel to soak up the butter, and sprinkle with salt. Add 5 to 8 strips of bacon into a pan and cook until crispy. Remove the bacon onto a paper towel, drain some of the bacon grease, but leave a couple of tablespoons behind. Add shallots and garlic to the reserved bacon grease and sauté, then turn off the heat. Grab 4 to 5 cups of pasta water from the pot. Add the spaghetti straight from the pot to the pan with garlic and shallots. Add ½ cup of pasta water. Spoon the pumpkin mixture and stir. Turn the heat back on low and stir until all of the pasta is coated in the sauce. Add the extra pasta water if you need it. Add the chopped bacon and mix. Plate the pasta in bowl and top it off with pumpkin seeds, parmesan cheese, sage leaves and cracked pepper. Enjoy!