Jessica’s crunchy and delicious homemade granola

Buying granola at the grocery store can be expensive, and Jessica figured it can’t be too hard to make at home.

She experimented with making her own using nuts, seeds and dried fruits she had at home.

The final product was crunchy and delicious, and Levi liked it so much he said he would eat it for breakfast!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 75.

Jessica’s Homemade Granola

Ingredients

3 cups of old fashioned rolled oats

1/3 cup of maple syrup

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of salt

Handful of sunflower seeds

Handful of pumpkin seeds

Handful of slivered almonds

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

2 tablespoons raisins

2 tablespoons of cut up dates

2 tablespoons of dried Apricots

Instructions

Pour oats, maple syrup, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds into bowl and mix together. Pour the oat mixture onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and place it in the oven on 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until browned. Add a sprinkle of cocoa powder, raisins, dates and dried apricots. Store the granola in an air-tight container. Serve it with milk, yogurt or on its own. Enjoy!