Jessica’s decadent croque madame is perfect for a Christmas brunch

Jessica remembers waking up on Christmas morning and having a delicious breakfast or brunch.

She thought she’d add a decadent croque madame to her brunch menu this year because it reminds her of being in Paris.

“It’s like I’m in Paris,” Jessica said after taking a bite of her delicious sandwich.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 89.

Croque Madame

Ingredients

Sourdough bread (Jessica used a sourdough rosemary loaf)

Dijon mustard

Grated Gruyere cheese

Grated parmesan cheese

Slices of black forest ham

1 egg

Half a shallot, chopped

Butter

3 tablespoons of flour

1 1/2 cups milk

Garlic powder

Nutmeg

Salt

Pepper

Fresh thyme

Instructions

Spread dijon mustard on both slices of bread, add grated gruyere cheese and a few slices of ham, and grill up with butter on a griddle or in a pan. To make the bechamel, cook the shallots and 4 tablespoons of butter in a pan until the shallots are soft. Add flour and cook for a few minutes. Then using a whisk, add in the milk and keep whisking until you get a smooth consistency. Add a pinch of garlic powder, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Add 1/4 cup of grated gruyere and 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese. Place your ham and cheese sandwich on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and spoon over the bechamel sauce onto the sandwich, add parmesan cheese on top and bake in a 400 degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Fry an egg on your griddle (you can also poach the egg). Add salt and pepper to your liking and place the egg on your sandwich. Garnish with fresh thyme. Happy Holidays!