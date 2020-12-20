Jessica’s decadent croque madame is perfect for a Christmas brunch

Jessica remembers waking up on Christmas morning and having a delicious breakfast or brunch.
She thought she’d add a decadent croque madame to her brunch menu this year because it reminds her of being in Paris.
“It’s like I’m in Paris,” Jessica said after taking a bite of her delicious sandwich.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 89.
Croque Madame
Ingredients
- Sourdough bread (Jessica used a sourdough rosemary loaf)
- Dijon mustard
- Grated Gruyere cheese
- Grated parmesan cheese
- Slices of black forest ham
- 1 egg
- Half a shallot, chopped
- Butter
- 3 tablespoons of flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- Garlic powder
- Nutmeg
- Salt
- Pepper
- Fresh thyme
Instructions
- Spread dijon mustard on both slices of bread, add grated gruyere cheese and a few slices of ham, and grill up with butter on a griddle or in a pan.
- To make the bechamel, cook the shallots and 4 tablespoons of butter in a pan until the shallots are soft.
- Add flour and cook for a few minutes. Then using a whisk, add in the milk and keep whisking until you get a smooth consistency. Add a pinch of garlic powder, nutmeg, salt and pepper.
- Add 1/4 cup of grated gruyere and 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese.
- Place your ham and cheese sandwich on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and spoon over the bechamel sauce onto the sandwich, add parmesan cheese on top and bake in a 400 degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Fry an egg on your griddle (you can also poach the egg). Add salt and pepper to your liking and place the egg on your sandwich.
- Garnish with fresh thyme.
- Happy Holidays!