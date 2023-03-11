Jessica admits she’s not a baker, but she had a hankering to make something sweet with some pears in her refrigerator.

This a simple tart recipe that doesn’t require a crust.

The quick and easy treat could be great for dessert or brunch. Even Baby Theo is excited!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 142.

Easy Pear Frangipane Tart

Ingredients

1 pear peeled and cut into thin slices

1/3 cup almond of paste

1 cup of flour

1 cup of milk

4 eggs

4 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of baking powder

Slivered almonds

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Add 4 tablespoons of butter to a pie dish and put it in a 400 degree oven until the butter is melted and slightly browned. Add the almond paste, flour, milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, salt and baking powder to a blender and mix. Add the pear slices to the melted butter while it’s still hot and pour the filling over. Sprinkle the slivered almonds on top of that. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy!