Jessica’s farro salad with roasted carrots makes for a perfect spring dish

Jessica’s farro salad with roasted carrots is a perfect spring dish that you can serve on Easter Sunday, or even on a weeknight.
This recipe comes together easily, and it’s so colorful and delicious.
It’s “spring on a plate,” Jessica proclaimed.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 98.
Farro Salad with Roasted Carrots
Ingredients
- 1 cup farro cooked (follow instructions on package)
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Tri-colored carrots peeled and cut
- Few cloves of garlic, leave the husk on
- Crumbled goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons of fresh mint, chopped
Instructions
- Boil 1 cup of farro in water according to instructions on package.
- Cut and peel the tri-colored carrots. Lay them flat side down on a cookie sheet, season them with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and cook them in oven with the garlic cloves at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.
- As soon as the farro is done cooking, drain and add butter, vinegar and oil to it while it’s hot, season with salt and pepper and mix. Then let it cool.
- Once farro cools, add the goat cheese and mint to a bowl and mix.
- Chop up the roasted garlic.
- Pour the farro mixture onto a platter and top it with carrots, garlic, then more goat cheese and mint.
- Enjoy!