Jessica’s farro salad with roasted carrots makes for a perfect spring dish

Jessica’s farro salad with roasted carrots is a perfect spring dish that you can serve on Easter Sunday, or even on a weeknight.

This recipe comes together easily, and it’s so colorful and delicious.

It’s “spring on a plate,” Jessica proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 98.

Farro Salad with Roasted Carrots

Ingredients

1 cup farro cooked (follow instructions on package)

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Tri-colored carrots peeled and cut

Few cloves of garlic, leave the husk on

Crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons of fresh mint, chopped

Instructions

Boil 1 cup of farro in water according to instructions on package. Cut and peel the tri-colored carrots. Lay them flat side down on a cookie sheet, season them with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and cook them in oven with the garlic cloves at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. As soon as the farro is done cooking, drain and add butter, vinegar and oil to it while it’s hot, season with salt and pepper and mix. Then let it cool. Once farro cools, add the goat cheese and mint to a bowl and mix. Chop up the roasted garlic. Pour the farro mixture onto a platter and top it with carrots, garlic, then more goat cheese and mint. Enjoy!