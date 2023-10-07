Jessica loves potato chips and french onion dip. She also loves potato skins. So she thought she’d come up with a way to combine two of her favorite things into French onion potato skins!

These make for an elevated Game Day snack, but also work as an appetizer during a cocktail party or the upcoming holidays!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 156.

French Onion Potato Skins

Ingredients

1 bag of baby potatoes

1 large white onion

Butter

Olive oil

1 to 2 heavy tablespoon of sour cream

Gruyere cheese

Thyme

Beef stock

White wine

1 to 2 cloves of garlic

Chives

Instructions

Boil baby potatoes in pot of heavily salted water until they’re cooked through and soft. Using a food processor, cut the onion into super thin slices. Using a glass, smash the cooked potatoes so they become super thin and put them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Brush the potatoes with melted butter and olive oil and sprinkle them with coarse salt. Bake them in an oven at 425 degrees until crispy on each side. Add your onions into a skillet with butter and olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and let them slowly cook on low to medium heat. Add a splash of beef stock and a splash of white wine to help onions cook down and caramelize. Add fresh thyme and continue to cook. Grate in garlic. Stir in sour cream. Add the onion mixture to the potato skins and top them with shredded gruyere cheese. Put them back in the oven to melt the cheese. Garnish with chopped chives. Enjoy!