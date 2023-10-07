Jessica loves potato chips and french onion dip. She also loves potato skins. So she thought she’d come up with a way to combine two of her favorite things into French onion potato skins!
These make for an elevated Game Day snack, but also work as an appetizer during a cocktail party or the upcoming holidays!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 156.
French Onion Potato Skins
Ingredients
- 1 bag of baby potatoes
- 1 large white onion
- Butter
- Olive oil
- 1 to 2 heavy tablespoon of sour cream
- Gruyere cheese
- Thyme
- Beef stock
- White wine
- 1 to 2 cloves of garlic
- Chives
Instructions
- Boil baby potatoes in pot of heavily salted water until they’re cooked through and soft.
- Using a food processor, cut the onion into super thin slices.
- Using a glass, smash the cooked potatoes so they become super thin and put them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Brush the potatoes with melted butter and olive oil and sprinkle them with coarse salt.
- Bake them in an oven at 425 degrees until crispy on each side.
- Add your onions into a skillet with butter and olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and let them slowly cook on low to medium heat.
- Add a splash of beef stock and a splash of white wine to help onions cook down and caramelize.
- Add fresh thyme and continue to cook.
- Grate in garlic.
- Stir in sour cream.
- Add the onion mixture to the potato skins and top them with shredded gruyere cheese.
- Put them back in the oven to melt the cheese.
- Garnish with chopped chives.
- Enjoy!