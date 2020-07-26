Jessica’s fresh heirloom tomato and corn flatbread

Nothing says summer like fresh corn on the cob and beautiful heirloom tomatoes.

Jessica’s heirloom tomato and corn flatbread with two kinds of cheeses is fresh and light, and makes for a perfect summer evening meal or appetizer.

Her grill wasn’t fired up this time around, but Jessica does like the idea of trying this recipe on the grill as well.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 75.

Heirloom Tomato and Summer Corn Flatbread

Ingredients

Package of plain naan bread

3 corn on the cob, shucked

1/2 cup of cherry-sized heirloom tomatoes cut in half

1 tablespoon of butter

1 clove of garlic, grated

Ricotta cheese

Grated parmesan cheese

Chopped herbs (Jessica used a combo of basil, thyme and chives)

Drizzle of olive oil

Instructions

Bake naan in the oven at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. Flip after 5 minutes. Cut the corn kernels off the cob. Cut the heirloom tomatoes in half. Sauté the corn with butter in a pan over medium heat. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Turn the heat up to high just to get the corn browned, then add grated garlic. Turn off heat and add the tomatoes just so they get warmed. To assemble your flatbread, spread the ricotta cheese on the bread as a base, sprinkle it with salt, add the corn tomato topping and top it off with parmesan cheese. Pop it in the oven again for just a few minutes for the cheese to melt. Top your flatbread with fresh herbs and a drizzle of olive oil. Enjoy!!