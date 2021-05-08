Jessica’s fruit tart is a showstopper

Jessica’s fruit tart is almost too pretty to eat.
She called the tart a “fruit pizza” because Levi was helping her.
Half the fun of this dessert is decorating it, which you can do however you like.
Levi was a fan of his mom’s fruit pizza, especially the frosting!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.
Fruit Tart
Ingredients
- Store-bought pie crust
- 12 ounces of cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- Orange zest
- Juice from one small orange
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- An assortment of fruit – Jessica used strawberries, raspberries and blueberries
- Edible flowers
- Mint
Instructions
- Roll out your pie dough, place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake it in oven according to the instructions on the box. Then let it cool.
- In a stand mixer using the whisk attachment, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange zest, orange juice and vanilla extract to create the frosting.
- Using an offset spatula, spread the frosting onto the pie dough
- Slice the strawberries and lay them out on the pie crust, creating a design.
- Add the raspberries, blueberries and edible flowers.
- Add the mint underneath the edible flowers so they look like leaves on the flowers.
- Enjoy!