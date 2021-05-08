Jessica’s fruit tart is a showstopper

Jessica’s fruit tart is almost too pretty to eat.

She called the tart a “fruit pizza” because Levi was helping her.

Half the fun of this dessert is decorating it, which you can do however you like.

Levi was a fan of his mom’s fruit pizza, especially the frosting!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.

Fruit Tart

Ingredients

Store-bought pie crust

12 ounces of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

Orange zest

Juice from one small orange

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

An assortment of fruit – Jessica used strawberries, raspberries and blueberries

Edible flowers

Mint

Instructions

Roll out your pie dough, place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake it in oven according to the instructions on the box. Then let it cool. In a stand mixer using the whisk attachment, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange zest, orange juice and vanilla extract to create the frosting. Using an offset spatula, spread the frosting onto the pie dough Slice the strawberries and lay them out on the pie crust, creating a design. Add the raspberries, blueberries and edible flowers. Add the mint underneath the edible flowers so they look like leaves on the flowers. Enjoy!