When it comes to game day food, Jessica likes the classics. She thought it would be a fun idea to make a charcuterie board, but with just fries — a “frycuterie” board!

Don’t forget to make some delicious dipping sauces to go with your board.

To go along with her fries and onion rings, Jessica also made some mini Big Mac sliders. Yum!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 139.

Fry-Cuterie Board

Ingredients

Bag of onion rings

Bag of waffle fries

Bag of sweet potato crinkle fries

Bag of tater tots

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Yellow mustard

Honey

BBQ sauce

Instructions

Add store-bought onion rings, french fries, tater tots and sweet potato fries to cookie sheets and bake them according to the instructions on the package. Make sauces while everything is cooking. Pour store-bought barbecue sauce into a ramekin. Add 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1/2 tablespoon of yellow mustard and 1 tablespoon of honey to make a honey mustard sauce. Add 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, ½ tablespoon of yellow mustard and 1 tablespoon of ketchup to make Jessica’s “fry sauce.” Add parchment paper to a wooden charcuterie board and arrange the fries, onion rings, tater tots and sweet potato fries. Place the sauces in ramekins and add them to the board. Happy New Year!

Mini Big Mac Sliders

1 pound of 80/20 ground beef

Slider buns

½ cup of chopped onions

Shredded lettuce

Dill pickle slices

Mayonnaise

Sweet pickle relish

Apple cider vinegar

Sesame seeds

Melted butter

Slices of American or cheddar cheese

Instructions

Take your ground beef, press it down and create a square shape. Score the ground beef with a knife to create equal parts. Turn the equal parts into patties. Season the patties with salt, pepper and garlic powder. To make Big Mac sauce: Add mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet pickle relish and a splash of vinegar to a bowl and mix. Add butter to a griddle and cook the burgers until they’re cooked to your liking. Add cheese and cook until melted. Brush melted butter onto the top of buns, sprinkle with sesame seeds and place them in an oven just long enough to toast. To assemble the mini Big Macs, spread sauce on the bottom bun, add the pickle slices, add the burger with cheese, chopped onions, one more dollop of spread, lettuce and top it with a bun.