Jessica’s Greek-inspired meatball sandwich is so good, she said she could have it every night of the week.

She shares some hacks on how to make your meatballs extra tasty and how to dress up this already delicious meal.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 79.

Jessica’s Greek- Inspired Meatball Sandwich

Ingredients

For meatballs

1 pound of ground beef (80/20)

1/4 of a red onion, finely chopped

1 to 2 garlic cloves, grated

1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped

1 egg

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon of All Spice

1 teaspoon of cumin

Zest of lemon

1 tablespoon of ketchup

For tzatziki

1 Persian cucumber, diced with skin on

1 tablespoon of fresh dill, chopped

1 cup of labneh or greek yogurt

1 clove of garlic, grated

Squeeze of lemon

Salt

Pepper

For sandwich

Pita bread

Store-bought hummus

Romaine lettuce

Slices of tomatoes

Thinly sliced red onions

Store-bought steak fries

Crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Bake the steak fries according to the instructions on the package. Combine ground beef, onions, garlic, egg, bread crumbs, spices, lemon and ketchup, and mix with a fork. Shape meat into 1-inch balls and place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Take a mini meatball and cook it in a cast iron skillet to make sure it’s seasoned the way you like it. Add grapeseed oil to a cast iron skillet and cook until browned on all sides and cooked all the way through (about 8 minutes, depending on size of the meatballs). To make tzatziki, mix together cucumbers, dill, labneh, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper. Warm pita bread in the oven for a few minutes. To assemble your sandwich, cut a quarter off the pita bread and open it carefully. Spread the hummus, layer with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, add the meatballs and top with tzatziki. Sprinkle fries with crumbled Feta, chopped Parsley and lemon zest. Serve the meatball sandwich with a side of fries and enjoy.