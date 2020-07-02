Jessica’s grilled marinated flank steak

Jessica’s mouth-watering marinated flank steak is all about the flavor and presentation.
There’s nothing like a good piece of meat on the grill and Jessica’s favorite way to serve it up is on a big platter with lots of ingredients.
This recipe is perfect for a summer grilling session: it all fits on one pretty platter and there’s no mess!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 72.
Jessica’s Marinated Flank Steak, requires overnight preparation
Ingredients
- 2 pounds of flank steak
- 1/4 cup of soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves of garlic, grated
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger grated
- 1 orange, squeezed
- 2 limes, squeezed
- 1 tablespoons of pink peppercorns, crushed
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- Sweet peppers
- Red onions
- Cherry tomatoes
- Lemon, cut in half to grill
- Wooden skewers
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Corn tortillas (optional)
- Italian parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Add soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, ginger, squeezed orange, squeezed limes, peppercorns and balsamic vinegar into ziploc bag. Add the flank steak and marinate it overnight in refrigerator.
- Soak the wooden skewers in water so they wont burn on the grill.
- Make your vegetable skewers using vegetables of your choice. Jessica used whole cherry tomatoes, red onions and sweet peppers. Sprinkle them with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
- Pat the steak dry with paper towel before you put it on the grill.
- Grill the steak, vegetables and lemon.
- Let the steak rest for 20 minutes before cutting it.
- Arrange the sliced steak, vegetables skewers, parsley and tortillas on a cutting board.
- Squeeze the grilled lemon and drizzle with olive oil.
- Enjoy!