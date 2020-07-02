Jessica’s grilled marinated flank steak

Jessica’s mouth-watering marinated flank steak is all about the flavor and presentation.

There’s nothing like a good piece of meat on the grill and Jessica’s favorite way to serve it up is on a big platter with lots of ingredients.

This recipe is perfect for a summer grilling session: it all fits on one pretty platter and there’s no mess!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 72.

Jessica’s Marinated Flank Steak, requires overnight preparation

Ingredients

2 pounds of flank steak

1/4 cup of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves of garlic, grated

2 tablespoons fresh ginger grated

1 orange, squeezed

2 limes, squeezed

1 tablespoons of pink peppercorns, crushed

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

Sweet peppers

Red onions

Cherry tomatoes

Lemon, cut in half to grill

Wooden skewers

Olive oil

Salt

Corn tortillas (optional)

Italian parsley for garnish

Instructions

Add soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, ginger, squeezed orange, squeezed limes, peppercorns and balsamic vinegar into ziploc bag. Add the flank steak and marinate it overnight in refrigerator. Soak the wooden skewers in water so they wont burn on the grill. Make your vegetable skewers using vegetables of your choice. Jessica used whole cherry tomatoes, red onions and sweet peppers. Sprinkle them with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Pat the steak dry with paper towel before you put it on the grill. Grill the steak, vegetables and lemon. Let the steak rest for 20 minutes before cutting it. Arrange the sliced steak, vegetables skewers, parsley and tortillas on a cutting board. Squeeze the grilled lemon and drizzle with olive oil. Enjoy!