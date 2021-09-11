Jessica’s grilled marinated swordfish is the perfect recipe for a weeknight dinner

When it’s hot out, sometimes the best way to make dinner is a quick grill, indoors.

Jessica’s recipe for a grilled swordfish is perfect for when the temperature rises and you need something to cool you off. Plus, it makes it for an easy dinner to get on the table fast on weeknights.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 107.

Grilled Marinated Swordfish

Ingredients

Swordfish steak

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons of capers, chopped

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

A few anchovies, chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil

Lemon zest

Salt

Pepper

Cherry tomatoes

Romaine lettuce

Chopped basil

Instructions

Combine mustard, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, capers, anchovies, olive oil, lemon zest, salt and pepper and whisk to create the marinade. Feel free to double the recipe for the marinade so you have enough. Use half of the mixture for the marinade, and save other half for the dressing. Pour the marinade over the swordfish and refrigerate for 30 minutes. If you don’t have time, you can grill right away. Grill the swordfish, 1 cup of cherry tomatoes and one lemon cut in half. Add the romaine lettuce to a platter, along with the charred tomatoes and sliced swordfish. Squeeze your grilled lemons on the salad, drizzle with the dressing and top it with chopped basil. Enjoy!