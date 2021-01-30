Jessica’s homemade chicken tortilla soup

Jessica loves a good soup in the winter time, especially since it’s the perfect way to eat all your veggies.

Her chicken tortilla soup with homemade chicken stock has plenty of veggies and a delicious smoky flavor.

Plus, she teaches us the trick for a creamy consistency without actually using any milk products!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 91.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 to 3 celery stalks, chopped

1 cup of shredded carrots

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 zucchini, diced

3/4 cup of cubed butternut squash

2 cloves of garlic

Cumin

Chili powder

Smoked paprika

Can of fire-roasted tomatoes

3 cups of chicken stock (see below for Jessica’s homemade chicken stock recipe)

1 cup of shredded chicken

1/2 cup of frozen corn

can of drained and rinsed beans

Tortilla chips

Sour cream

Avocado

Shredded cheddar cheese

Lime

Instructions

Add veggies to a Dutch oven pot, season with cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt and cook until the veggies are soft. When the veggies are almost cooked, grate in the garlic. When the veggies are soft, remove 1 to 1 1/2 cups of the mixture and save it for later. Add fire-roasted tomatoes and chicken stock, and stir for a few minutes. Pour the mixture into a blender and blend everything together. Put the mixture back on the stove and check it for seasoning. Add the cup of veggies back in, along with the shredded chicken, corn and beans. Serve a bowl of tortilla soup with cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro, chips and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy!

Jessica’s Homemade Chicken Stock

Ingredients

Whole chicken carcass

Enough water to cover

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon of peppercorn

1/2 cup of chopped parsley

5 to 6 sprigs of thyme

Salt

1 onion cut into quarters

3 stalks of celery, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

4 cloves of garlic

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a Dutch oven pot. Simmer for four hours Strain