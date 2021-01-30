Jessica’s homemade chicken tortilla soup

Jessica loves a good soup in the winter time, especially since it’s the perfect way to eat all your veggies.
Her chicken tortilla soup with homemade chicken stock has plenty of veggies and a delicious smoky flavor.
Plus, she teaches us the trick for a creamy consistency without actually using any milk products!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 91.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 to 3 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 cup of shredded carrots
- 1/2 white onion, chopped
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 3/4 cup of cubed butternut squash
- 2 cloves of garlic
- Cumin
- Chili powder
- Smoked paprika
- Can of fire-roasted tomatoes
- 3 cups of chicken stock (see below for Jessica’s homemade chicken stock recipe)
- 1 cup of shredded chicken
- 1/2 cup of frozen corn
- can of drained and rinsed beans
- Tortilla chips
- Sour cream
- Avocado
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Lime
Instructions
- Add veggies to a Dutch oven pot, season with cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt and cook until the veggies are soft.
- When the veggies are almost cooked, grate in the garlic.
- When the veggies are soft, remove 1 to 1 1/2 cups of the mixture and save it for later.
- Add fire-roasted tomatoes and chicken stock, and stir for a few minutes.
- Pour the mixture into a blender and blend everything together.
- Put the mixture back on the stove and check it for seasoning.
- Add the cup of veggies back in, along with the shredded chicken, corn and beans.
- Serve a bowl of tortilla soup with cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro, chips and a squeeze of lime.
- Enjoy!
Jessica’s Homemade Chicken Stock
Ingredients
- Whole chicken carcass
- Enough water to cover
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon of peppercorn
- 1/2 cup of chopped parsley
- 5 to 6 sprigs of thyme
- Salt
- 1 onion cut into quarters
- 3 stalks of celery, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 4 cloves of garlic
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a Dutch oven pot.
- Simmer for four hours
- Strain