Jessica’s homemade fish sticks and tartar sauce

Jessica got her son Levi to help her cook some delicious homemade fish sticks.
This recipe can get a little messy, but that was OK for Levi, who said he likes messy stuff!
Jessica also made her own version of a tartar sauce because fried fish has to be served with a good dipping sauce!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 79.
Jessica’s Homemade Fish Sticks
Ingredients
For fish sticks
- 2 pounds of halibut, cut into strips
- Flour
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups of Panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup of Italian seasoned bread crumbs
- Garlic powder
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
- Grapeseed oil
For tartar sauce
- 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley and fresh dill, chopped
- 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup labneh (substitute with greek yogurt or sour cream)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Dash of garlic powder
- Dash of onion powder
- Squeeze of lemon
- 1 tablespoon of capers, drained
Instructions
- Set up three dredging stations for flour, eggs and breadcrumbs.
- Add salt, pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika to each dredging station.
- Dip each fish stick in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.
- Fry fish sticks in grapeseed oil until they are golden and crispy on each side.
- Place the fish sticks on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in a 350 degree oven until the fish sticks are cooked through, just a few minutes.
- While the fish sticks are cooking, make the tartar sauce:
- Combine herbs, mayo, labneh, lemon, capers, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
- Serve fish sticks with a side of tartar sauce and enjoy!