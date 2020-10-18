Jessica’s homemade fish sticks and tartar sauce

Jessica got her son Levi to help her cook some delicious homemade fish sticks.

This recipe can get a little messy, but that was OK for Levi, who said he likes messy stuff!

Jessica also made her own version of a tartar sauce because fried fish has to be served with a good dipping sauce!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 79.

Jessica’s Homemade Fish Sticks

Ingredients

For fish sticks

2 pounds of halibut, cut into strips

Flour

3 eggs

2 cups of Panko bread crumbs

1 cup of Italian seasoned bread crumbs

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Salt

Pepper

Grapeseed oil

For tartar sauce

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley and fresh dill, chopped

1/4 cup of mayonnaise

1/4 cup labneh (substitute with greek yogurt or sour cream)

Salt

Pepper

Dash of garlic powder

Dash of onion powder

Squeeze of lemon

1 tablespoon of capers, drained

Instructions

Set up three dredging stations for flour, eggs and breadcrumbs. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika to each dredging station. Dip each fish stick in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Fry fish sticks in grapeseed oil until they are golden and crispy on each side. Place the fish sticks on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in a 350 degree oven until the fish sticks are cooked through, just a few minutes. While the fish sticks are cooking, make the tartar sauce: Combine herbs, mayo, labneh, lemon, capers, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Serve fish sticks with a side of tartar sauce and enjoy!