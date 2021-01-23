Jessica’s kale salad with apples, pecans and roast chicken makes for a deliciously light dinner

Like many of us, Jessica is trying to eat healthier in the new year.

She recently had a simple kale salad with delicious toppings and thought she try her hand at one at home.

This recipe is easy, crunchy and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 90.

Kale Salad with Apples, Pecans and Roast Chicken

Ingredients

2 heads of kale

2 stalks celery, sliced thin with a mandolin or chopped fine

1 honeycrisp apple, cubed with peel on

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

A pinch salt

Cracked pepper

1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon of honey

Splash of red wine vinegar

Olive oil

Leftover rotisserie chicken, chopped (you can substitute bacon)

Blue cheese crumbles (about 2 to 3 tablespoons)

Avocado, cubed (add a little lemon it)

1/4 cup of toasted pecans

Instructions

Take stems off the kale and chop it up. Use a mandolin to cut the celery and add it to kale. Combine dijon mustard, salt, pepper, lemon, honey, vinegar and olive oil to make the dressing. Pour the dressing on the kale and mix it all up to soften. Add the apples, rotisserie chicken and blue cheese to the salad. Toast up the pecans, add them to the salad and top it with avocado. Enjoy!