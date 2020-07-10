Jessica’s light and delicious summer chicken eggplant parmesan

It may be a hard decision to chose between eggplant parmesan and chicken parmesan when ordering at a restaurant.

That’s why Jessica decided to combine both into one delicious dish.

Her recipe is a lighter version because it is not fried, and it gives off a summery fresh vibe.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.

Summer Chicken Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients

Thinly sliced chicken cutlets or butterfly chicken breasts

Baby eggplants, cut lengthwise in half

Fresh mozzarella

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

2 pints of cherry tomatoes

5 garlic cloves

Basil

1 tablespoon of butter

Garlic powder

Oregano

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

In a cast iron skillet, add 2 pints of tomatoes, garlic, 6 basil leaves, a pinch of salt and drizzle of olive oil. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Season the chicken with salt, pepper, oregano and garlic powder. Season the cut eggplant with salt. Cut fresh Mozzarella into thin slices. Drizzle olive oil in a sauté pan and cook the chicken. Once the chicken is done, cook the eggplant in the same pan. In a separate small pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter, drizzle of olive oil and pinch of salt and toast Panko crumbs until golden brown. On a parchment-lined cookie sheet, place the cooked chicken breast followed by a slice of cooked eggplant and top with roasted tomatoes and a slice of fresh mozzarella. Broil in the oven just until the cheese melts. Top off the chicken parmesan with a spoon of bread crumbs and a basil leaf. Enjoy!