Jessica’s light and delicious summer chicken eggplant parmesan

It may be a hard decision to chose between eggplant parmesan and chicken parmesan when ordering at a restaurant.
That’s why Jessica decided to combine both into one delicious dish.
Her recipe is a lighter version because it is not fried, and it gives off a summery fresh vibe.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.
Summer Chicken Eggplant Parmesan
Ingredients
- Thinly sliced chicken cutlets or butterfly chicken breasts
- Baby eggplants, cut lengthwise in half
- Fresh mozzarella
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 2 pints of cherry tomatoes
- 5 garlic cloves
- Basil
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- Garlic powder
- Oregano
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- In a cast iron skillet, add 2 pints of tomatoes, garlic, 6 basil leaves, a pinch of salt and drizzle of olive oil. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.
- Season the chicken with salt, pepper, oregano and garlic powder.
- Season the cut eggplant with salt.
- Cut fresh Mozzarella into thin slices.
- Drizzle olive oil in a sauté pan and cook the chicken.
- Once the chicken is done, cook the eggplant in the same pan.
- In a separate small pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter, drizzle of olive oil and pinch of salt and toast Panko crumbs until golden brown.
- On a parchment-lined cookie sheet, place the cooked chicken breast followed by a slice of cooked eggplant and top with roasted tomatoes and a slice of fresh mozzarella. Broil in the oven just until the cheese melts.
- Top off the chicken parmesan with a spoon of bread crumbs and a basil leaf.
- Enjoy!