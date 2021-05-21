Jessica’s lobster Cobb salad with mango makes for a delicious summer meal

Jessica always remembers a delicious Cobb salad she had in South Beach that featured two star ingredients: lobster and mango.
This dish is packed with flavor and makes for a delicious summer salad.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 105.
Lobster Cobb Salad with Mangoes
Ingredients
- 2 lobster tails, steamed
- Tricolored romaine lettuce, chopped
- Bacon
- Persian cucumber, sliced with skin on
- Cherry tomatoes, sliced
- Fresh corn on the cob
- Blue cheese
- Sliced mango
- Sliced avocado
- 2 limes, squeezed
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Pepper
- Salt
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Steam the lobster tail for 4 minutes.
- Cook the bacon in between paper towels in the microwave until they are crispy, and chop the strips up into pieces.
- Chop up the lobster tail.
- Slice up the cucumbers, tomatoes, mango and avocado.
- Shuck the corn off the cob.
- Add scallions, lime juice, dijon mustard, honey, pepper, salt and olive oil into a bowl and whisk together to make the dressing.
- Add romaine lettuce to a big salad bowl.
- Create clusters of bacon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, lobster and blue cheese.
- Drizzle dressing on top.
- Enjoy!