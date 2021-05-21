Jessica’s lobster Cobb salad with mango makes for a delicious summer meal

Jessica always remembers a delicious Cobb salad she had in South Beach that featured two star ingredients: lobster and mango.

This dish is packed with flavor and makes for a delicious summer salad.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 105.

Lobster Cobb Salad with Mangoes

Ingredients

  • 2 lobster tails, steamed
  • Tricolored romaine lettuce, chopped
  • Bacon
  • Persian cucumber, sliced with skin on
  • Cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • Fresh corn on the cob
  • Blue cheese
  • Sliced mango
  • Sliced avocado
  • 2 limes, squeezed
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Pepper
  • Salt
  • Olive oil

Instructions

  1. Steam the lobster tail for 4 minutes.
  2. Cook the bacon in between paper towels in the microwave until they are crispy, and chop the strips up into pieces.
  3. Chop up the lobster tail.
  4. Slice up the cucumbers, tomatoes, mango and avocado.
  5. Shuck the corn off the cob.
  6. Add scallions, lime juice, dijon mustard, honey, pepper, salt and olive oil into a bowl and whisk together to make the dressing.
  7. Add romaine lettuce to a big salad bowl.
  8. Create clusters of bacon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, lobster and blue cheese.
  9. Drizzle dressing on top.
  10. Enjoy!

