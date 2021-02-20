Jessica’s mango yogurt parfait is great for breakfast or an after-dinner treat

Sometimes you’re craving something sweet that’s not too bad heavy or too bad for you.
Jessica’s mango yogurt parfait is perfect for that occasion.
This healthy snack makes for a great breakfast or an after dinner treat.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 93.
Mango Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 cups of frozen mango
- 1 orange, squeezed
- Greek yogurt
- Shredded coconut, toasted
- Dried mango, chopped up
- Pistachios
Instructions
- Add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water into a pot with frozen mango and cook until it gets soft.
- Add the mangos to a blender with fresh orange juice and blend to create a mango puree.
- Build your parfait with 3 to 4 layers of yogurt, mango puree, toasted coconut and pistachios.
- Top it with dried mango,
- Enjoy!