Jessica’s mushroom Bolognese is so good, you won’t miss the meat

Jessica happened to have a lot of mushrooms in her fridge so she decided to make pappardelle Bolognese with mushrooms instead of meat.
Her final product was such a hit, her son Levi ate it all!
“I don’t think you’re going to miss the meat,” Jessica said.
This dish is perfect for a Sunday meal with a nice glass of wine.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 77.
Jessica’s Mushroom Bolognese
Ingredients
- 1/2 big yellow onion
- 3 carrots
- 1 stalk celery
- 3 to 4 cups of a selection of mushrooms, Jessica used baby portobellos, white button and portobello
- 2 big cloves of garlic, grated
- 1/4 cup of white wine
- 14-oz can of crushed San Marzano tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of heavy cream
- 2 parmesan rinds
- Pappardelle pasta (or pasta of your choice)
- Basil
- Shaved parmesan cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Butter
Instructions
- Add onion, carrot and celery into a food processor and pulse.
- Remove the mix from the food processor and add it to a heavy bottom pot with olive oil and a heavy pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the mix until the vegetables get nice and soft.
- Do not wash the mushrooms, instead use a paper towel to wipe them down. Add the mushrooms to the food processor and pulse.
- Take out the carrot, celery and onion mixture once it is cooked, and leave it aside.
- Add mushrooms in the same pot with olive oil and a tablespoon of butter, and cook on high heat until they’re brown.
- Grate in garlic and stir.
- Add carrot, celery and onion mixture to the mushrooms.
- Add white wine.
- Add crushed tomatoes, heavy cream and parmesan rinds and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the box.
- Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, along with one tablespoon of butter.
- Top with basil and parmesan Cheese.
- Buon appetito!