Jessica’s mushroom Bolognese is so good, you won’t miss the meat

Jessica happened to have a lot of mushrooms in her fridge so she decided to make pappardelle Bolognese with mushrooms instead of meat.

Her final product was such a hit, her son Levi ate it all!

“I don’t think you’re going to miss the meat,” Jessica said.

This dish is perfect for a Sunday meal with a nice glass of wine.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 77.

Jessica’s Mushroom Bolognese

Ingredients

1/2 big yellow onion

3 carrots

1 stalk celery

3 to 4 cups of a selection of mushrooms, Jessica used baby portobellos, white button and portobello

2 big cloves of garlic, grated

1/4 cup of white wine

14-oz can of crushed San Marzano tomatoes

1/4 cup of heavy cream

2 parmesan rinds

Pappardelle pasta (or pasta of your choice)

Basil

Shaved parmesan cheese

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Butter

Instructions

Add onion, carrot and celery into a food processor and pulse. Remove the mix from the food processor and add it to a heavy bottom pot with olive oil and a heavy pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the mix until the vegetables get nice and soft. Do not wash the mushrooms, instead use a paper towel to wipe them down. Add the mushrooms to the food processor and pulse. Take out the carrot, celery and onion mixture once it is cooked, and leave it aside. Add mushrooms in the same pot with olive oil and a tablespoon of butter, and cook on high heat until they’re brown. Grate in garlic and stir. Add carrot, celery and onion mixture to the mushrooms. Add white wine. Add crushed tomatoes, heavy cream and parmesan rinds and simmer for 30 minutes. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the box. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, along with one tablespoon of butter. Top with basil and parmesan Cheese. Buon appetito!