Jessica’s no-cook breakfast is perfect for Mother’s Day

Moms don’t want to cook on Mother’s Day, they need a break!

Jessica’s got a perfect hack for how to treat the mom in your life on her special day: a no-cook, assemble yourself breakfast in bed.

And even if you prepare this delicious platter for yourself, at least you won’t need to hassle too much in the kitchen.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.

No-Cook Breakfast for Mom

Ingredients

2 packages of smoked salmon

Everything bagels, toasted

1 to 2 tomatoes, sliced

Persian cucumbers, sliced with the skin on

Green pepper, sliced super thin with a mandoline

1/2 red onion, sliced super thin with a mandoline

1 to 2 avocados, scored

Capers

Cream cheese

Lemons cut into wedges

Instructions

Lay everything out on a platter creating clusters with each of the ingredients Serve your platter with toasted everything bagels Enjoy!