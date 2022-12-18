It had been a while since Jessica had made a good meatloaf, so she decided to make it for Christmas Eve with her scalloped potatoes.

The best part: It only took about 30 minutes to make!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 138.

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Ingredients

1 to 1 ½ pounds of 80/20 ground beef

6 to 7 marinated sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped

1 shallot, diced super fine

¼ cup of chopped parsley

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, diced

1/2 cup of ketchup

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs

1 egg

Parmesan cheese

Instructions

In a bowl add beef, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, garlic, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, bread crumbs, egg and grated parmesan cheese and mix it together with a fork. Free form the meat in the shape of a loaf on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Top the meat with ketchup. Bake it in the oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, or until it is cooked through. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Happy holidays!