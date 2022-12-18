It had been a while since Jessica had made a good meatloaf, so she decided to make it for Christmas Eve with her scalloped potatoes.
The best part: It only took about 30 minutes to make!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 138.
Old-Fashioned Meatloaf
Ingredients
- 1 to 1 ½ pounds of 80/20 ground beef
- 6 to 7 marinated sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped
- 1 shallot, diced super fine
- ¼ cup of chopped parsley
- 2 to 3 cloves of garlic, diced
- 1/2 cup of ketchup
- 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs
- 1 egg
- Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a bowl add beef, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, garlic, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, bread crumbs, egg and grated parmesan cheese and mix it together with a fork.
- Free form the meat in the shape of a loaf on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Top the meat with ketchup.
- Bake it in the oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, or until it is cooked through.
- Let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Happy holidays!