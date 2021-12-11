Jessica’s panettone eggnog French toast is the perfect Christmas morning treat

What gets you in the spirit for the holidays more than panettone bread and eggnog?

Jessica combined the two Christmas favorites and made a delicious take on French toast.

This recipe is easy and makes for the perfect Christmas morning treat.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 120.

Panettone Eggnog French Toast

Ingredients

Panettone, cut into fat slices

2 to 2 1/2 cups of eggnog

6 eggs

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of fresh zest from an orange or clementine

1 teaspoon of vanilla, if desired

1 tablespoon of butter, plus more as needed

Syrup

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Cut your panettone into thick slices (about 1-inch thick). Butter your baking dish. Add slices of bread to the baking dish. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs, eggnog, cinnamon, orange zest and vanilla. Pour the mixture over the bread. Let it soak in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes with foil on top. Remove foil, add slivered almonds and bake for 15 more minutes. Sprinkle the toast with powdered sugar. Serve with maple syrup. Merry Christmas!