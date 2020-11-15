Jessica’s pumpkin ice cream pie requires zero baking

Jessica loves pumpkin pie, and her son Levi loves ice cream. So she decided to combine the two for the perfect fall dessert: Pumpkin ice cream pie!
Best part: It requires zero baking and is super easy to make!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 83.
Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup of walnuts
- 4 tablespoons of melted butter
- A pinch of salt
- 1 1/2 cups of graham crackers, about 3/4 box
- 2 quarts of vanilla bean ice cream
- Half a can pumpkin puree
- 2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice
- Salted caramel sauce or caramel syrup
Instructions
- Toast the walnuts in a non-stick pan.
- Add graham crackers, butter, pinch of salt and melted butter into a food processor to make the crust.
- Add the graham cracker crust to a pie pan, smooth it out and create a crust using a measuring cup.
- Put the crust in the fridge to harden for at least an hour or overnight.
- Let the ice cream sit out for a bit so it’s soft. Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice and whisk together.
- Put the mix in the freezer for an hour or until it hardens.
- Top with salted caramel syrup.
- Enjoy!