Jessica’s pumpkin ice cream pie requires zero baking

Jessica loves pumpkin pie, and her son Levi loves ice cream. So she decided to combine the two for the perfect fall dessert: Pumpkin ice cream pie!

Best part: It requires zero baking and is super easy to make!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 83.

Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

1/4 cup of walnuts

4 tablespoons of melted butter

A pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups of graham crackers, about 3/4 box

2 quarts of vanilla bean ice cream

Half a can pumpkin puree

2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

Salted caramel sauce or caramel syrup

Instructions

Toast the walnuts in a non-stick pan. Add graham crackers, butter, pinch of salt and melted butter into a food processor to make the crust. Add the graham cracker crust to a pie pan, smooth it out and create a crust using a measuring cup. Put the crust in the fridge to harden for at least an hour or overnight. Let the ice cream sit out for a bit so it’s soft. Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice and whisk together. Put the mix in the freezer for an hour or until it hardens. Top with salted caramel syrup. Enjoy!