Jessica’s pumpkin penne with bacon and sage feels like fall on a plate

It’s Jessica’s favorite time of the year, and she decided to try a savory recipe with an ingredient that is usually reserved for sweeter dishes: pumpkin.
Her pumpkin penne with bacon and sage combines all the things that make you feel cozy and warm on a crisp fall day.
This dish is crunchy and delicious, and Jessica called it “fall on a plate.”
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 112.
Pumpkin Penne with Bacon and Sage
Ingredients
- 1/4 – 1/2 onion chopped
- 4 strips of bacon
- 2 tbsp butter
- 4-8 sage leaves
- clove of garlic chopped
- 1/2 can pumpkin puree
- 1/4 – 1/2 cup of chicken stock
- 1 hefty tbsp mascarpone cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 cup baby spinach
- Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Cook bacon in a Dutch oven or large pan until it is golden brown and crispy.
- Remove the bacon, but keep the grease in the pan.
- Cook onions in the bacon grease until they’re soft and translucent.
- Add in the chopped garlic and stir.
- Add pumpkin puree and chicken stock, then reduce to a simmer.
- In a small pan, heat butter and sage leaves until the butter is golden brown and the sage leaves are crispy. Set aside
- Cook the penne according to the instructions on the package.
- Add mascarpone cheese to the pumpkin mixture and whisk.
- Add salt, pepper, nutmeg and a handful of spinach.
- Add the pasta to the pumpkin mixture and stir.
- Add crumbled bacon, sage leaves and drizzle brown butter on top of the pasta.
- Top with parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy!