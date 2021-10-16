Jessica’s pumpkin penne with bacon and sage feels like fall on a plate

It’s Jessica’s favorite time of the year, and she decided to try a savory recipe with an ingredient that is usually reserved for sweeter dishes: pumpkin.

Her pumpkin penne with bacon and sage combines all the things that make you feel cozy and warm on a crisp fall day.

This dish is crunchy and delicious, and Jessica called it “fall on a plate.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 112.

Pumpkin Penne with Bacon and Sage

Ingredients

1/4 – 1/2 onion chopped

4 strips of bacon

2 tbsp butter

4-8 sage leaves

clove of garlic chopped

1/2 can pumpkin puree

1/4 – 1/2 cup of chicken stock

1 hefty tbsp mascarpone cheese

Salt

Pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

1 cup baby spinach

Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven or large pan until it is golden brown and crispy. Remove the bacon, but keep the grease in the pan. Cook onions in the bacon grease until they’re soft and translucent. Add in the chopped garlic and stir. Add pumpkin puree and chicken stock, then reduce to a simmer. In a small pan, heat butter and sage leaves until the butter is golden brown and the sage leaves are crispy. Set aside Cook the penne according to the instructions on the package. Add mascarpone cheese to the pumpkin mixture and whisk. Add salt, pepper, nutmeg and a handful of spinach. Add the pasta to the pumpkin mixture and stir. Add crumbled bacon, sage leaves and drizzle brown butter on top of the pasta. Top with parmesan cheese. Enjoy!