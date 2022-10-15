Pumpkin season is upon us!

Jessica thought she’d try using pumpkin to make a curry at home.

This dish is so flavorful and warm, it makes for a cozy dinner on a chilly night.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 130.

Pumpkin Vegetable Curry

Ingredients

¼ onion, chopped

Red pepper, diced in bite size pieces

Few slices red serrano pepper (depending on how spicy you like)

4 garlic cloves, rough chop

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

½ can of 6-ounce tomato paste

¼ cup of shredded carrots

½ cup of spinach

½ cup of chickpeas

1 cup of frozen peas

1 to 2 tablespoons of curry powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of cumin

½ teaspoon of turmeric

1 can of coconut milk

½ can of pumpkin puree

¼ to ½ cup of vegetable broth

Instructions

Sauté onions, red pepper, serrano pepper, fresh ginger, tomato paste, garlic in a Dutch oven pot and keep stirring. Add a pinch of salt, curry, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, coconut milk, vegetable broth and pumpkin puree and stir. Add in the frozen peas, carrots, spinach and chickpeas. Let the vegetable medley simmer for 15 to 30 minutes. Serve with rice. Add a squeeze of lime, cilantro and Sriracha to each individual serving. Enjoy!