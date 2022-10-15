Pumpkin season is upon us!
Jessica thought she’d try using pumpkin to make a curry at home.
This dish is so flavorful and warm, it makes for a cozy dinner on a chilly night.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 130.
Pumpkin Vegetable Curry
Ingredients
- ¼ onion, chopped
- Red pepper, diced in bite size pieces
- Few slices red serrano pepper (depending on how spicy you like)
- 4 garlic cloves, rough chop
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- ½ can of 6-ounce tomato paste
- ¼ cup of shredded carrots
- ½ cup of spinach
- ½ cup of chickpeas
- 1 cup of frozen peas
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of curry powder
- ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon of cumin
- ½ teaspoon of turmeric
- 1 can of coconut milk
- ½ can of pumpkin puree
- ¼ to ½ cup of vegetable broth
Instructions
- Sauté onions, red pepper, serrano pepper, fresh ginger, tomato paste, garlic in a Dutch oven pot and keep stirring.
- Add a pinch of salt, curry, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, coconut milk, vegetable broth and pumpkin puree and stir.
- Add in the frozen peas, carrots, spinach and chickpeas.
- Let the vegetable medley simmer for 15 to 30 minutes.
- Serve with rice. Add a squeeze of lime, cilantro and Sriracha to each individual serving.
- Enjoy!