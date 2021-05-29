Jessica’s refreshing watermelon mint margarita makes for the perfect summer drink

Jessica isn’t much of a craft cocktail gal, but she had a watermelon drink at a restaurant and thought she’d try her hand at one at home.
Her watermelon mint margarita is so refreshing and can be easily be whipped up to serve for guests during a summer get together!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 106.
Watermelon Mint Margarita
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of ice
- 1/2 a medium-sized watermelon, cut and cubed
- Handful of fresh mint
- 1 cup of tequila of your choice
- 6 limes, squeezed
- Salt and sugar for the rim.
- Splash of sparkling water or club soda.
Instructions
- Blend the watermelon and ice together.
- Add a handful or fresh mint and blend it in for just for a second or two.
- Pour the watermelon/mint mixture into a pitcher.
- Add 1 cup of tequila to the pitcher/
- Squeeze lime juice into the pitcher and stir.
- Run a piece of a cut lime along the rim of a glass. Dip the rim into a mixture of salt and sugar. You can do half the rim or the whole rim.
- Add ice to a glass, pour in the margarita mixture, garnish it with lime and mint leaves and add a splash of sparkling water.
- Cheers!