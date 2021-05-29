Jessica’s refreshing watermelon mint margarita makes for the perfect summer drink

Jessica isn’t much of a craft cocktail gal, but she had a watermelon drink at a restaurant and thought she’d try her hand at one at home.

Her watermelon mint margarita is so refreshing and can be easily be whipped up to serve for guests during a summer get together!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 106.

Watermelon Mint Margarita

Ingredients

1/2 cup of ice

1/2 a medium-sized watermelon, cut and cubed

Handful of fresh mint

1 cup of tequila of your choice

6 limes, squeezed

Salt and sugar for the rim.

Splash of sparkling water or club soda.

Instructions

Blend the watermelon and ice together. Add a handful or fresh mint and blend it in for just for a second or two. Pour the watermelon/mint mixture into a pitcher. Add 1 cup of tequila to the pitcher/ Squeeze lime juice into the pitcher and stir. Run a piece of a cut lime along the rim of a glass. Dip the rim into a mixture of salt and sugar. You can do half the rim or the whole rim. Add ice to a glass, pour in the margarita mixture, garnish it with lime and mint leaves and add a splash of sparkling water. Cheers!