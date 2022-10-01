Jessica’s roasted chicken with potatoes and creamy mustard sauce makes for a perfect weeknight meal, especially now that it’s fall.

Her whole kitchen smelled like Thanksgiving while she was cooking.

Jessica’s little helper Levi was a fan of the final dish!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 128.

Roasted Chicken and Potatoes

Ingredients

3 to 4 chicken leg quarters

Tri-color baby potatoes

4 whole garlic cloves

1/2 cup of melted butter

Olive oil

Salt

Cracked pepper

Lemon zest

4 to 5 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 to 5 sprigs fresh tarragon

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

1 cup heavy cream

Lemon

Instructions

Add the baby potatoes to a bowl. If the potatoes are big, cut them into smaller pieces. Add garlic, most of the melted butter, a drizzle of olive oil, a fat pinch of salt and pepper and mix together. Pat dry the chicken leg quarters with a paper towel and sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Add the rest of melted butter and olive oil in a cast iron skillet and brown the chicken skin side down for a few minutes. Flip the chicken once it is browned and add the potatoes, thyme, tarragon and lemon zest. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Remove the herbs from the skillet and plate the chicken and potatoes. Drain the excess oil and make the sauce in a skillet with dijon mustard and heavy cream. Whisk the two together, take the sauce off of the stove, add the squeezed lemon and whisk again. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken and potatoes. Garnish your dish with fresh herbs and lemon zest. Enjoy!