Jessica’s roasted chicken with potatoes and creamy mustard sauce makes for a perfect weeknight meal, especially now that it’s fall.
Her whole kitchen smelled like Thanksgiving while she was cooking.
Jessica’s little helper Levi was a fan of the final dish!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 128.
Roasted Chicken and Potatoes
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 chicken leg quarters
- Tri-color baby potatoes
- 4 whole garlic cloves
- 1/2 cup of melted butter
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Cracked pepper
- Lemon zest
- 4 to 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 4 to 5 sprigs fresh tarragon
- 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Lemon
Instructions
- Add the baby potatoes to a bowl. If the potatoes are big, cut them into smaller pieces.
- Add garlic, most of the melted butter, a drizzle of olive oil, a fat pinch of salt and pepper and mix together.
- Pat dry the chicken leg quarters with a paper towel and sprinkle them with salt and pepper.
- Add the rest of melted butter and olive oil in a cast iron skillet and brown the chicken skin side down for a few minutes.
- Flip the chicken once it is browned and add the potatoes, thyme, tarragon and lemon zest.
- Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.
- Remove the herbs from the skillet and plate the chicken and potatoes.
- Drain the excess oil and make the sauce in a skillet with dijon mustard and heavy cream.
- Whisk the two together, take the sauce off of the stove, add the squeezed lemon and whisk again.
- Drizzle the sauce over the chicken and potatoes.
- Garnish your dish with fresh herbs and lemon zest.
- Enjoy!