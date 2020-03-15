Jessica’s salmon soup inspired by her Finnish family

Jessica's family is largely Finnish on her father's side, and she says this soup is very popular in Finland.
It's a light and easy "one-pot wonder" – a salmon soup that would make Jessica's grandma proud.
Make sure to wash the leek thoroughly to get all the dirt off.
Finnish Salmon Soup
Ingredients:
- avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1-2 leeks, chopped, washed well in strainer
- 1 pound of salmon, cut into bite size pieces and seasoned with salt
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 white potato, peeled and cut into bite size chunks
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 32-ounce box of seafood stock
- 8 to 16 ounces boxed vegetable broth
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¼ bunch fresh dill, chopped
- squeeze of lemon
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
- Add drizzle of avocado oil and tablespoon of butter in a Dutch oven on medium high heat.
- Add leeks and cook until soft but not browned.
- Add carrots and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until beginning to soften.
- Add garlic.
- Add potatoes and another pinch of salt and pepper.
- Add seafood stock, vegetable stock and let simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Add salmon and heavy cream, put lid on pot and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Remove from heat, add dill and squeeze of lemon.
- Enjoy!