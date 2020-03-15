Jessica’s salmon soup inspired by her Finnish family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's family is largely Finnish on her father's side, and she says this soup is very popular in Finland.

It's a light and easy "one-pot wonder" – a salmon soup that would make Jessica's grandma proud.

Make sure to wash the leek thoroughly to get all the dirt off.

Finnish Salmon Soup

Ingredients:

avocado oil

1 tablespoon butter

1-2 leeks, chopped, washed well in strainer

1 pound of salmon, cut into bite size pieces and seasoned with salt

2 carrots, chopped

1 white potato, peeled and cut into bite size chunks

1 teaspoon minced garlic

32-ounce box of seafood stock

8 to 16 ounces boxed vegetable broth

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ bunch fresh dill, chopped

squeeze of lemon

salt

pepper

Instructions:

Add drizzle of avocado oil and tablespoon of butter in a Dutch oven on medium high heat. Add leeks and cook until soft but not browned. Add carrots and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until beginning to soften. Add garlic. Add potatoes and another pinch of salt and pepper. Add seafood stock, vegetable stock and let simmer for about 5 minutes. Add salmon and heavy cream, put lid on pot and cook for 5 more minutes. Remove from heat, add dill and squeeze of lemon. Enjoy!