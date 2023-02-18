Jessica’s been on a seafood kick.

She wanted to try a lighter meal and decided to make it more festive with whipped purple potatoes (something Baby Theo loves).

This dish makes for a very special (and colorful) seafood dinner!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 141.

Seared Sea Bass With Whipped Purple Potatoes

Ingredients

1 to 1 ½ pounds of sea bass

5 to 6 purple potatoes, peeled

Heavy cream

Butter

Chicken stock

2 shallots, diced

Splash of white wine

1 lemon squeezed

1 to 2 cloves of garlic, grated

Tarragon leaves

Instructions

Cut potatoes and boil them in a pot of salted water until soft. Add potatoes, a splash of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of butter and ¼ cup of chicken stock into food processor and whip. Add more chicken stock if the potatoes are too thick. Dry fish off with a paper towel, season with salt and pepper and remove the skin. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil to a pan. Pan fry the sea bass until browned on both sides. Remove the sea bass from the pan. Add the shallots and saute until translucent. Add salt, a splash of white wine, lemon juice and wait until the liquid has reduced. Add grated garlic, a splash of heavy cream, salt and a few torn tarragon leaves and remove from heat. Add purple whipped potatoes to plate, then the fish and top with sauce. Enjoy!