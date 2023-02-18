Jessica’s been on a seafood kick.
She wanted to try a lighter meal and decided to make it more festive with whipped purple potatoes (something Baby Theo loves).
This dish makes for a very special (and colorful) seafood dinner!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 141.
Seared Sea Bass With Whipped Purple Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 to 1 ½ pounds of sea bass
- 5 to 6 purple potatoes, peeled
- Heavy cream
- Butter
- Chicken stock
- 2 shallots, diced
- Splash of white wine
- 1 lemon squeezed
- 1 to 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- Tarragon leaves
Instructions
- Cut potatoes and boil them in a pot of salted water until soft.
- Add potatoes, a splash of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of butter and ¼ cup of chicken stock into food processor and whip. Add more chicken stock if the potatoes are too thick.
- Dry fish off with a paper towel, season with salt and pepper and remove the skin.
- Add 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil to a pan.
- Pan fry the sea bass until browned on both sides.
- Remove the sea bass from the pan.
- Add the shallots and saute until translucent.
- Add salt, a splash of white wine, lemon juice and wait until the liquid has reduced.
- Add grated garlic, a splash of heavy cream, salt and a few torn tarragon leaves and remove from heat.
- Add purple whipped potatoes to plate, then the fish and top with sauce.
- Enjoy!