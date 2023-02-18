Jessica’s been on a seafood kick.

She wanted to try a lighter meal and decided to make it more festive with whipped purple potatoes (something Baby Theo loves).

This dish makes for a very special (and colorful) seafood dinner!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 141.

Seared Sea Bass With Whipped Purple Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 1 to 1 ½ pounds of sea bass
  • 5 to 6 purple potatoes, peeled
  • Heavy cream
  • Butter
  • Chicken stock
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • Splash of white wine
  • 1 lemon squeezed
  • 1 to 2 cloves of garlic, grated
  • Tarragon leaves

Instructions

  1. Cut potatoes and boil them in a pot of salted water until soft.
  2. Add potatoes, a splash of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of butter and ¼ cup of chicken stock into food processor and whip. Add more chicken stock if the potatoes are too thick.
  3. Dry fish off with a paper towel, season with salt and pepper and remove the skin.
  4. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil to a pan.
  5. Pan fry the sea bass until browned on both sides.
  6. Remove the sea bass from the pan.
  7. Add the shallots and saute until translucent.
  8. Add salt, a splash of white wine, lemon juice and wait until the liquid has reduced.
  9. Add grated garlic, a splash of heavy cream, salt and a few torn tarragon leaves and remove from heat.
  10. Add purple whipped potatoes to plate, then the fish and top with sauce.
  11. Enjoy!