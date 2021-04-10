Jessica’s sheet pan frittatas recipe is an easy way to make eggs

Jessica recently found an easy way to make eggs for a group of people: a sheet pan!
Jessica’s sheet pan frittatas cook quickly and the eggs come out fluffy and delicious.
This dish makes for a great brunch item and can be refrigerated for a mid-week snack.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 99.
Sheet Pan Frittatas
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of baby potatoes, boiled and cut into small pieces
- 1/2 cup of half and half
- 1/2 log of crumbled goat cheese
- 10 eggs
- 1 tablespoon of labneh or Greek yogurt
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter
- Olive oil
- Lemon zest
- Parsley
Instructions
- Boil the baby potatoes, then cut them into small pieces once they cool.
- In a blender, add the eggs, half and half, yogurt and a pinch of salt, then blend the ingredients together.
- Heat up the butter and olive oil on a half sheet pan in a 400 degree oven.
- Take the sheet pan out and pour the egg mixture. Add the potatoes, goat cheese and lemon zest.
- Put the sheet pan back in oven and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.
- Let the frittata cool down before cutting it.
- Garnish each piece with parsley.
- Enjoy!