Jessica’s sheet pan frittatas recipe is an easy way to make eggs

Jessica recently found an easy way to make eggs for a group of people: a sheet pan!

Jessica’s sheet pan frittatas cook quickly and the eggs come out fluffy and delicious.

This dish makes for a great brunch item and can be refrigerated for a mid-week snack.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 99.

Sheet Pan Frittatas

Ingredients

1/2 cup of baby potatoes, boiled and cut into small pieces

1/2 cup of half and half

1/2 log of crumbled goat cheese

10 eggs

1 tablespoon of labneh or Greek yogurt

1 to 2 tablespoons of butter

Olive oil

Lemon zest

Parsley

Instructions

Boil the baby potatoes, then cut them into small pieces once they cool. In a blender, add the eggs, half and half, yogurt and a pinch of salt, then blend the ingredients together. Heat up the butter and olive oil on a half sheet pan in a 400 degree oven. Take the sheet pan out and pour the egg mixture. Add the potatoes, goat cheese and lemon zest. Put the sheet pan back in oven and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. Let the frittata cool down before cutting it. Garnish each piece with parsley. Enjoy!