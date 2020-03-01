Jessica’s shrimp and grits are spicy, saucy and cheesy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica remembers her mother enjoying grits when her family would go out to eat at restaurants in Florida.

She’s grown to enjoy shrimp and grits herself and decided to try her hand at making this Southern classic at home.

Jessica's shrimp are spicy and saucy, her grits are cheesy, and the whole dish comes together in less than 20 minutes!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 60.

Jessica’s Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients

4 stalks celery

3 green onions

1 pound of shrimp (Jessica used shrimp with the shell on)

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

2 garlic cloves, sliced super thin

1 cup of grits

3 cups of chicken stock for grits

1 cup of shredded or cubed pepper jack cheese

Splash of chicken stock for shrimp

Squeeze of lemon

Couple dashes of Louisiana Hot Sauce

Splash of half and half

Butter

Olive oil

Salt

Smoked paprika

Instructions

Sprinkle shrimp with salt and a healthy sprinkle of smoked paprika. Cook shrimp in a skillet with 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil until they turn pink but are not completely cooked, then remove. Add another tablespoon of butter and more olive oil, and cook celery and onions until they’re soft. Add tomato paste. Add garlic, a splash of chicken stock, a squeeze of lemon and shrimp back in for a few more minutes until it’s cooked. When the shrimp are done, add a few dashes of Louisiana Hot Sauce and 1 more tablespoon of butter. For the grits, bring 3 cups of chicken stock to a boil. Add grits and stir occasionally so they don’t get lumpy. Add pepper jack cheese, 1 tablespoon of butter and splash of half and half. Plate the grits and add the shrimp and veggies on top. Enjoy!