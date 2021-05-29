Jessica’s shrimp and sausage skewers are colorful, sweet and smokey

Making skewers can be a family affair: Get everyone to assemble the veggies and meat and gather around the grill.

Jessica recently made shrimp and sausage skewers that came out looking colorful and tasting sweet and smokey. Yum!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 106.

Shrimp and Sausage Skewers

Ingredients

Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kielbasa sausage, cut up

Red onion, cut into chunks

Red and yellow bell pepper, cut into chunks

Cherry tomatoes

Lemon

Lemon zest

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, grated

Old Bay seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Chopped parsley

Instructions

Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, Old Bay seasoning, grated garlic, lemon zest and olive oil and mix together. Let the shrimp marinate for about an hour if you can. Skewer the shrimp, red onion, peppers, sausage and cherry tomatoes and add a drizzle of oil to skewers so they don’t stick. Grill up the skewers until the shrimp are cooked through. Cut the lemons in halves and grill them, too. Squeeze the grilled lemon over the skewers once they’re cooked and garnish with parsley/ Serve with grilled lemon halves. Enjoy!