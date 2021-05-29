Jessica’s shrimp and sausage skewers are colorful, sweet and smokey

Making skewers can be a family affair: Get everyone to assemble the veggies and meat and gather around the grill.
Jessica recently made shrimp and sausage skewers that came out looking colorful and tasting sweet and smokey. Yum!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 106.
Shrimp and Sausage Skewers
Ingredients
- Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Kielbasa sausage, cut up
- Red onion, cut into chunks
- Red and yellow bell pepper, cut into chunks
- Cherry tomatoes
- Lemon
- Lemon zest
- 2 to 3 cloves of garlic, grated
- Old Bay seasoning
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Chopped parsley
Instructions
- Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, Old Bay seasoning, grated garlic, lemon zest and olive oil and mix together. Let the shrimp marinate for about an hour if you can.
- Skewer the shrimp, red onion, peppers, sausage and cherry tomatoes and add a drizzle of oil to skewers so they don’t stick.
- Grill up the skewers until the shrimp are cooked through.
- Cut the lemons in halves and grill them, too.
- Squeeze the grilled lemon over the skewers once they’re cooked and garnish with parsley/
- Serve with grilled lemon halves.
- Enjoy!