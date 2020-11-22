Jessica’s spaghetti squash Alfredo is the perfect way to mix things up on your Thanksgiving spread

If you’re trying to mix things up a little on the Thanksgiving table this year, Jessica’s spaghetti squash Alfredo is perfect.
This creamy, delicious dish is a great addition to traditional side dishes, and it’s easy to make!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 84.
Jessica’s Spaghetti Squash Alfredo
Ingredients
- Spaghetti squash
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1/4 cup of hazelnuts, chopped
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 block of goat cheese
- 1/4 cup of real parmesan cheese
- 1/8 additional cup of real parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon of nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon of thyme
- 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Poke holes in the spaghetti squash with a fork and then microwave it for 6 minutes.
- Cut the squash in half, take the seeds out, season it with salt and pepper and drizzle it with olive oil.
- Bake it in oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour. Add a 1/2 cup of water at the bottom of a baking dish so the squash doesn’t burn.
- Use a fork to separate the squash from the skin. It should look just like spaghetti noodles.
- In a pan, simmer heavy cream with 2 cloves of garlic.
- In a separate pan, toast the hazelnuts until they are lightly browned.
- Next, use the same pan to make brown butter: Cook butter on low heat until the milk solids turn brown, then add the Panko crumbs and toast them in the brown butter.
- Once the breadcrumbs are toasted, add salt, pepper, thyme and parsley into the breadcrumb mixture
- Remove the garlic from heavy cream, and add goat cheese, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and let the sauce thicken.
- Mix the spaghetti squash with the alfredo sauce.
- Top with bread crumb mixture and toasted hazelnuts.
- Enjoy!