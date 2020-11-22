Jessica’s spaghetti squash Alfredo is the perfect way to mix things up on your Thanksgiving spread

If you’re trying to mix things up a little on the Thanksgiving table this year, Jessica’s spaghetti squash Alfredo is perfect.

This creamy, delicious dish is a great addition to traditional side dishes, and it’s easy to make!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 84.

Jessica’s Spaghetti Squash Alfredo

Ingredients

Spaghetti squash

1 to 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup of hazelnuts, chopped

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 block of goat cheese

1/4 cup of real parmesan cheese

1/8 additional cup of real parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 tablespoon of thyme

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Instructions

Poke holes in the spaghetti squash with a fork and then microwave it for 6 minutes. Cut the squash in half, take the seeds out, season it with salt and pepper and drizzle it with olive oil. Bake it in oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour. Add a 1/2 cup of water at the bottom of a baking dish so the squash doesn’t burn. Use a fork to separate the squash from the skin. It should look just like spaghetti noodles. In a pan, simmer heavy cream with 2 cloves of garlic. In a separate pan, toast the hazelnuts until they are lightly browned. Next, use the same pan to make brown butter: Cook butter on low heat until the milk solids turn brown, then add the Panko crumbs and toast them in the brown butter. Once the breadcrumbs are toasted, add salt, pepper, thyme and parsley into the breadcrumb mixture Remove the garlic from heavy cream, and add goat cheese, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and let the sauce thicken. Mix the spaghetti squash with the alfredo sauce. Top with bread crumb mixture and toasted hazelnuts. Enjoy!