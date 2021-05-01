Jessica’s spanakopita pinwheels pair perfectly with a glass of wine

Jessica and her hubby love her friend’s cooking, so she thought she’d try her hand at a dish that her pal made.

Jessica’s spanakopita pinwheels are the perfect snack for kids, but can also be a great appetizer with a glass of wine!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 102.

Spanakopita Pinwheels

Ingredients

Puff pastry

Flour

2 heaping tablespoons of cream cheese (at room temperature)

Bag of frozen spinach, thawed and with water squeezed out

1/8 cup of fresh dill

Additional fresh dill for garnish

1/8 cup of mint

Lemon zest

Pinch of nutmeg

Half a block of feta cheese

5 green onions, chopped

1 clove of garlic, grated

Mozzarella cheese

Egg wash

Sesame Seeds

Instructions

Flour up the puff pastry and flatten it out using a rolling pin. Sauté the green onions with olive oil, add salt and the grated garlic. In a food processor, add the cream cheese, spinach, dill, mint, green onion mixture, lemon zest, feta, and nutmeg and mix together. Spread the spinach mixture on the puff pastry, creating a thin layer on all of the dough. Add the mozzarella cheese. Roll up the dough, then secure the seam by brushing the egg wash along the edge. Brush the egg wash on top of the rolled up dough. Cut the pastry with a serrated knife and they’ll turn into pinwheels. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Separate the pinwheels and add them to a cookie sheet. Bake them at 400 degrees until they are golden brown, about 20 to 30 minutes. Arrange the pinwheels on a platter and garnish them with fresh dill. Enjoy!