Jessica’s spanakopita pinwheels pair perfectly with a glass of wine

Jessica and her hubby love her friend’s cooking, so she thought she’d try her hand at a dish that her pal made.
Jessica’s spanakopita pinwheels are the perfect snack for kids, but can also be a great appetizer with a glass of wine!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 102.
Spanakopita Pinwheels
Ingredients
- Puff pastry
- Flour
- 2 heaping tablespoons of cream cheese (at room temperature)
- Bag of frozen spinach, thawed and with water squeezed out
- 1/8 cup of fresh dill
- Additional fresh dill for garnish
- 1/8 cup of mint
- Lemon zest
- Pinch of nutmeg
- Half a block of feta cheese
- 5 green onions, chopped
- 1 clove of garlic, grated
- Mozzarella cheese
- Egg wash
- Sesame Seeds
Instructions
- Flour up the puff pastry and flatten it out using a rolling pin.
- Sauté the green onions with olive oil, add salt and the grated garlic.
- In a food processor, add the cream cheese, spinach, dill, mint, green onion mixture, lemon zest, feta, and nutmeg and mix together.
- Spread the spinach mixture on the puff pastry, creating a thin layer on all of the dough.
- Add the mozzarella cheese.
- Roll up the dough, then secure the seam by brushing the egg wash along the edge.
- Brush the egg wash on top of the rolled up dough.
- Cut the pastry with a serrated knife and they’ll turn into pinwheels.
- Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.
- Separate the pinwheels and add them to a cookie sheet. Bake them at 400 degrees until they are golden brown, about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Arrange the pinwheels on a platter and garnish them with fresh dill.
- Enjoy!