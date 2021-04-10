Jessica’s steak dinner salad is sure to wow your dinner party guests

Who doesn’t love a hearty steak dinner? Well, Jessica decided to put all the fixings of a steak dinner on a bed of lettuce.
Jessica’s steak was charred so well, it set off the fire alarm, but it was worth it!
This dish comes together nicely on a big platter, and you’re bound to get a positive reaction when you set it on the dinner table.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 99.
Steak Dinner Salad
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 pounds of flank steak
- 1 white onion cut into thin rings
- 1 cup of buttermilk
- Flour
- Salt
- Garlic powder
- 2 hefty tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 2 hefty tablespoons of sour cream or labne
- 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar
- Chopped up chives
- Crumbled blue cheese
- Baby potatoes
- Romaine and mixed greens
- Cherry tomatoes
Instructions
- Season the flank steak with salt and pepper and leave it out. Let it get to room temperature before you cook it.
- Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil, and roast them in oven at 425 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes until they’re cooked.
- Heat up your cast iron skillet and let it get really hot before you add the steak.******
- Cook the steak for a few minutes on each side. Let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the meat is cooled down, cut it against the grain.
- Coat the onions in the buttermilk.
- In a ziplock bag, add flour and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add the onions and shake in the bag until they’re coated with flour.
- Cook the onion rings in vegetable oil until they’re browned and crispy
- To make the blue cheese dressing, add the mayonnaise, sour cream, Worcestershire Sauce, red wine vinegar, chives and crumbled blue cheese, then mix together.
- Plate the salad with greens on the bottom, and small clusters of potatoes, tomatoes, onion rings and steak.
- Drizzle dressing over the salad and serve!
- Enjoy!