Jessica’s steak dinner salad is sure to wow your dinner party guests

Who doesn’t love a hearty steak dinner? Well, Jessica decided to put all the fixings of a steak dinner on a bed of lettuce.

Jessica’s steak was charred so well, it set off the fire alarm, but it was worth it!

This dish comes together nicely on a big platter, and you’re bound to get a positive reaction when you set it on the dinner table.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 99.

Steak Dinner Salad

Ingredients

1 to 2 pounds of flank steak

1 white onion cut into thin rings

1 cup of buttermilk

Flour

Salt

Garlic powder

2 hefty tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 hefty tablespoons of sour cream or labne

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

Chopped up chives

Crumbled blue cheese

Baby potatoes

Romaine and mixed greens

Cherry tomatoes

Instructions

Season the flank steak with salt and pepper and leave it out. Let it get to room temperature before you cook it. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil, and roast them in oven at 425 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes until they’re cooked. Heat up your cast iron skillet and let it get really hot before you add the steak.****** Cook the steak for a few minutes on each side. Let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the meat is cooled down, cut it against the grain. Coat the onions in the buttermilk. In a ziplock bag, add flour and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add the onions and shake in the bag until they’re coated with flour. Cook the onion rings in vegetable oil until they’re browned and crispy To make the blue cheese dressing, add the mayonnaise, sour cream, Worcestershire Sauce, red wine vinegar, chives and crumbled blue cheese, then mix together. Plate the salad with greens on the bottom, and small clusters of potatoes, tomatoes, onion rings and steak. Drizzle dressing over the salad and serve! Enjoy!