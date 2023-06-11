During the warmer months, you might be looking to make something lighter to eat.

So rather than the comfort food of the colder months, like — steak and potatoes — Jessica prepared steak lettuce wraps.

This dish is cooler and lighter, but still steak, so you don’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

The best part about this dish is you can share the deliciousness!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 148.

Steak Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

New York strip steak (any other steak works, too)

1 clove of garlic, grated

2 tablespoon of ginger, grated

Squeeze of lime

2 to 3 tablespoons of of coconut aminos or soy sauce

Few dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Few dashes of sesame oil

Few dashes of Sriracha

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

Shredded carrots

Red leaf lettuce

Cucumber, cut into sticks

Green onions

Fresh mint

Fresh basil

Radishes

Marinate the steak with garlic, ginger, lime, coconut aminos, Worcestershire sauce, sesame oil, Sriracha and brown sugar. Let it marinate for a few hours or overnight if possible. Make more marinade with the same ingredients to be used as a sauce to serve with the lettuce wraps. Cook the steak and green onions on an outdoor or indoor grill. Let the steak rest for 20 minutes. Cut the steak against the grain. Create a platter with sliced steak, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, green onions, mint, basil, radishes and a few wedges of lime. Guest can make their own lettuce wraps. Enjoy!