It’s football season and you’ve got to have a good lineup of comfort food recipes.

Jessica’s French bread pizza stuffed with Italian sausage and peppers is sharable and will be a party pleaser.

It makes for a messy meal, but it’s so worth it, and it’s the perfect thing for watching football on a Sunday.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129.

Stuffed French Bread Pizza

Ingredients

Loaf of soft sourdough French bread

1 stick of butter, melted

Garlic powder

1/2 onion, cut into slices

Red, orange and yellow peppers sliced

1 to 1 1/2 pounds of spicy Italian sausage

Jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Ricotta cheese

Parmesan cheese

Basil

Instructions

Cut an opening on the top of the loaf of bread with a serrated knife and scoop out the bread filling to create a boat. Brush melted butter and olive oil in the boat and on the outside of the loaf. Add garlic powder. Bake the bread in the oven at 350 degrees until it is toasted (it happens fast). Cook the Italian sausage in cast iron skillet until it is browned and crispy. Scoop the Italian sausage into a bowl and leave the oil in the skillet. Add more oil and cook the onions and peppers until they are soft. Add salt and pepper. Add water to help peppers and onions soften and cook down. Add a jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce to the veggies then add the sausage back in. Add the meat and veggie mixture to the bread boat. Top it with shredded mozzarella, dollops of ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese. Broil in the oven for just a few minutes until the cheese is melted. Garnish with basil. Enjoy!