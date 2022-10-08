It’s football season and you’ve got to have a good lineup of comfort food recipes.
Jessica’s French bread pizza stuffed with Italian sausage and peppers is sharable and will be a party pleaser.
It makes for a messy meal, but it’s so worth it, and it’s the perfect thing for watching football on a Sunday.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129.
Stuffed French Bread Pizza
Ingredients
- Loaf of soft sourdough French bread
- 1 stick of butter, melted
- Garlic powder
- 1/2 onion, cut into slices
- Red, orange and yellow peppers sliced
- 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of spicy Italian sausage
- Jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce
- Shredded mozzarella cheese
- Ricotta cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- Basil
Instructions
- Cut an opening on the top of the loaf of bread with a serrated knife and scoop out the bread filling to create a boat.
- Brush melted butter and olive oil in the boat and on the outside of the loaf.
- Add garlic powder.
- Bake the bread in the oven at 350 degrees until it is toasted (it happens fast).
- Cook the Italian sausage in cast iron skillet until it is browned and crispy.
- Scoop the Italian sausage into a bowl and leave the oil in the skillet.
- Add more oil and cook the onions and peppers until they are soft.
- Add salt and pepper.
- Add water to help peppers and onions soften and cook down.
- Add a jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce to the veggies then add the sausage back in.
- Add the meat and veggie mixture to the bread boat.
- Top it with shredded mozzarella, dollops of ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese.
- Broil in the oven for just a few minutes until the cheese is melted.
- Garnish with basil.
- Enjoy!