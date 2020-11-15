Jessica’s stuffed pasta shells with butternut squash sauce is the perfect Thanksgiving side dish

Stuffed pasta shells are usually served with red sauce, but Jessica thought she’d try making them with a fall twist.

Her stuffed pasta shells with butternut squash sauce recipe is the perfect fall pasta bake dish. It’s cozy and yummy and has all the flavors of fall, which makes for a great Thanksgiving side dish!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 83.

Stuffed Pasta Shells With Butternut Squash Sauce

Ingredients

Butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 pound of deli ham, chopped up

1 container of ricotta cheese

1/2 cup of frozen corn, thawed

1 cup of fresh spinach, chopped

3 to 4 cloves of garlic, grated

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Jumbo pasta shells

1 shallot, chopped

1 1/2 cups of chicken stock

1/2 block of cream cheese

Dried thyme

Pinch of nutmeg

Fresh sage

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Peel and cut butternut squash into cubes. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle salt and bake in oven on 375 degrees for 30 minutes, or until squash is browned and soft. Boil the pasta shells according to the instructions on the package. When they’re done, drain the pasta and drizzle the with olive oil so they don’t stick together. To make filling, combine ricotta cheese, ham, corn, grated clove of garlic and parmesan cheese and mix together. Cook chopped shallot with olive oil in pan on medium heat until they are soft. Add 2 to 3 cloves of grated garlic. Blend the butternut Squash and 1 1/2 cups of chicken stock. Add blended butternut squash to the pan with shallots and garlic. Add a little more chicken stock if you need it, and cream cheese. Once cream cheese melts, add a pinch of dried thyme, a pinch of nutmeg and 1 tablespoon of fresh sage. Stuff your shells with the filling. Add a layer of sauce to the bottom of a baking dish, add the shells and then cover with more sauce. Top the shells with grated parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Enjoy!