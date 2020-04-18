Jessica’s son Levi loves hot dogs, and recently, Jessica made a version of pigs in a blanket with tortillas.

She thought she’d try her hand at making traditional ones, but with a pie crust. Levi helped in the process and even got to make some yummy treats with the left over dough.

These pigs in a blanket are super easy to make, and you can even freeze them to eat as a snack later.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 67.

Jessica’s Super Easy Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients

Pie dough

Hot dogs

Egg

Sesame seeds (optional)

Flour

Shredded Cheese (optional)

Ketchup (optional)

Mustard (optional)

Instructions

Lightly flour your work surface and roll out your pie dough with a rolling pin. Pat each hot dog dry with a paper towel. Cut the pie dough based on the size of the hot dog, wrap each one with dough and seal it with egg wash. You can add shredded cheese to the hot dog before you wrap it with dough if you want. Brush the outside with egg wash then sprinkle with sesame seeds Cook in the oven at 375 degrees for 25 minutes until the dough turns golden brown. Serve with ketchup and mustard. Enjoy! *Kids can be creative with the remaining pie dough. Levi sprinkled some with cinnamon, sugar and melted butter. He also made pie dough balls stuffed with chocolate chips!