Jessica’s son Levi loves hot dogs, and recently, Jessica made a version of pigs in a blanket with tortillas.
She thought she’d try her hand at making traditional ones, but with a pie crust. Levi helped in the process and even got to make some yummy treats with the left over dough.
These pigs in a blanket are super easy to make, and you can even freeze them to eat as a snack later.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 67.
Jessica’s Super Easy Pigs in a Blanket
Ingredients
- Pie dough
- Hot dogs
- Egg
- Sesame seeds (optional)
- Flour
- Shredded Cheese (optional)
- Ketchup (optional)
- Mustard (optional)
Instructions
- Lightly flour your work surface and roll out your pie dough with a rolling pin.
- Pat each hot dog dry with a paper towel.
- Cut the pie dough based on the size of the hot dog, wrap each one with dough and seal it with egg wash.
- You can add shredded cheese to the hot dog before you wrap it with dough if you want.
- Brush the outside with egg wash then sprinkle with sesame seeds
- Cook in the oven at 375 degrees for 25 minutes until the dough turns golden brown.
- Serve with ketchup and mustard.
- Enjoy!
- *Kids can be creative with the remaining pie dough. Levi sprinkled some with cinnamon, sugar and melted butter. He also made pie dough balls stuffed with chocolate chips!